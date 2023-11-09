Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Conferences

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced that members of the senior management will be participating in the Stifel Healthcare Conference being held in New York on November 14-15, the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference being held in London on November 14-16, and the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference being held in Miami on November 28-30.



Stifel Healthcare Conference:

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 12:40pm EST Format: Fireside Chat Jefferies London Healthcare Conference:

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 10:30am GMT Format: Corporate Presentation Webcast: Link Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference: Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 11:15am EST Format: Fireside Chat Webcast: Link

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat can be accessed under “News and Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys website at www.mineralystx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

