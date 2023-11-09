Clearfield Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Board of Directors increases share repurchase program authorization from $22 million to $40 million.

Company expects to achieve full Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act compliance by end of calendar 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), a leader in fiber connectivity, reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Fiscal Q4 2023 Financial Summary (in millions except per share data and percentages) Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022 Change Change (%) Net Sales $ 49.7 $ 95.0 $ (45.3 ) -48 % Gross Profit ($) $ 12.0 $ 37.5 $ (25.5 ) -68 % Gross Profit (%) 24.1 % 39.5 % -15.3 % -39 % Income from Operations $ 1.7 $ 22.3 $ (20.6 ) -92 % Income Tax Expense $ 0.6 $ 5.0 $ (4.4 ) -89 % Net Income $ 2.7 $ 17.0 $ (14.3 ) -84 % Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.17 $ 1.22 $ (1.05 ) -86 %





(in millions except per share data and percentages) 2023 vs. 2022 Change Change (%) Net Sales $ 268.7 $ 270.9 $ (2.2 ) -1 % Gross Profit ($) $ 85.3 $ 112.9 $ (27.6 ) -24 % Gross Profit (%) 31.7 % 41.7 % -9.9 % -24 % Income from Operations $ 37.3 $ 63.8 $ (26.5 ) -42 % Income Tax Expense $ 9.1 $ 14.5 $ (5.4 ) -37 % Net Income $ 32.5 $ 49.4 $ (16.9 ) -34 % Net Income per Diluted Share $ 2.17 $ 3.55 $ (1.38 ) -39 %

Management Commentary

"The pendulum swings in our market over the last 12 months have been extreme. We started fiscal year 2023 with record industry-wide demand as service providers, emerging from the pandemic, tried to ensure they had the materials necessary to deploy fiber connectivity as labor constraints eased. Unfortunately, the reality of building a network is hard, and navigating the numerous obstacles coming out of the pandemic has been challenging for our customers and the industry. Our results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 reflect the current state of the industry and are consistent with the commentary we have provided throughout the year. Despite the industry's ongoing challenges, we remain confident in the long-term demand for fiber broadband and are focused on a return to revenue growth when industry ordering patterns normalize,” said Company President and Chief Executive Officer Cheri Beranek. “I am proud of the execution that Clearfield has demonstrated since the start of the pandemic. Since our inception, we have strategically grown the organization while delivering consistent profitability. We remain confident that the future growth in fiber is absolute, and Clearfield stands ready to deliver on that demand as our market returns to its normalized cadence. To that end and reflecting our conviction that the current share price is undervalued relative to our long-term opportunity, our board increased our share buyback authorization to $40 million,” said Beranek.

“Despite the ongoing challenges impacting the industry, we maintain a solid financial position with a strong balance sheet, positioning us well to navigate the near-term uncertainty and capitalize on the rebound in demand we expect when industry conditions stabilize,” said Chief Financial Officer Dan Herzog. “However, given the current murkiness in service provider capital spending and the economic environment that is affecting our customers’ spending plans, alongside the remaining inventory drawdown, we are limited in the ability to provide guidance beyond the upcoming fiscal quarter. At this time, we expect our fiscal first quarter 2024 revenue to be in the range of $28 to $32 million and our net loss per share to be in the range of $0.36 and $0.44. This range does not reflect the potential impact of any share repurchases that may be completed in the quarter.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 47.7% to $49.7 million from $95.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. Organic revenue decreased 55.6% year-over-year to $39.1 million, while Nestor Cables generated revenue of $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, order backlog (defined as purchase orders received but not yet fulfilled) was $57.3 million, a decrease of $17.4 million, or 23.3% compared to $74.7 million as of June 30, 2023, and a decrease of $107.6 million, or 65.3%, from September 30, 2022. The sequential decrease was due to a lull in demand as customers digest previously purchased products.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was 24.1%, compared to 39.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin was negatively affected by excess production capacity as well as Nestor’s inclusion in the quarter. The Company continues to realign capacity to current market conditions.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 32.6% to $10.3 million, or 20.7% of net sales, from $15.3 million, or 16.1% of net sales, in the same year-ago quarter.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $2.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $17.0 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

Net sales for fiscal 2023 decreased 0.8% to $268.7 million from $270.9 million in fiscal 2022. Organic revenue decreased 14.4% year-over-year to $225.7 million, while Nestor Cables generated revenue of $43.0 million in fiscal year 2023. Nestor Cables was acquired during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Gross margin for the year ended September 30, 2023 was 31.7%, compared to 41.7% in fiscal year 2022. Gross margin was negatively affected by excess production capacity as well as Nestor’s inclusion in the full year results.

Operating expenses for the year ended September 30, 2023 decreased 2.4% to $48 million, or 17.9% of net sales, from $49.1 million, or 18.1% of net sales, in fiscal year 2022.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2023 totaled $32.5 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to $49.4 million, or $3.55 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2022.

Outlook

At this time and after considering the current state of the industry, the Company expects net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to be in the range of $28 million to $32 million and net loss per share to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.44. This range does not reflect any share repurchases that may be completed through the quarter.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements contained herein and in any related presentation or in the related Earnings Presentation are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “outlook,” or “continue” or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements include, for example, statements about the Company’s future revenue and operating performance, expected customer ordering patterns, anticipated shipping on backlog and future lead times, future availability of components and materials from the Company’s supply chain, future availability of labor impacting our customers’ network builds, the impact of the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD), Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) or other government programs on the demand for the Company’s products or timing of customer orders, the Company’s ability to match capacity to meet demand, expansion into new markets and trends in and growth of the FTTx markets, market segments or customer purchases and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and judgments about future developments in the Company's business. Certain important factors could have a material impact on the Company's performance, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted worldwide economic conditions and could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and operating results; inflationary price pressures and uncertain availability of components, raw materials, labor and logistics used by us and our suppliers could negatively impact our profitability; we rely on single-source suppliers, which could cause delays, increase costs or prevent us from completing customer orders; we depend on the availability of sufficient supply of certain materials and global disruptions in the supply chain for these materials could prevent us from meeting customer demand for our products; we rely on our manufacturing operations to produce product to ship to customers and manufacturing constraints and disruptions could result in decreased future revenue; a significant percentage of our sales in the last three fiscal years have been made to a small number of customers, and the loss of these major customers could adversely affect us; further consolidation among our customers may result in the loss of some customers and may reduce sales during the pendency of business combinations and related integration activities; we may be subject to risks associated with acquisitions, and the risks could adversely affect future operating results; we have exposure to movements in foreign currency exchange rates; if we are unable to integrate acquired businesses, our financial results could be materially and adversely affected; adverse global economic conditions and geopolitical issues could have a negative effect on our business, and results of operations and financial condition; our planned growth may strain our business infrastructure, which could adversely affect our operations and financial condition; product defects or the failure of our products to meet specifications could cause us to lose customers and sales or to incur unexpected expenses; we are dependent on key personnel; cyber-security incidents on our information technology systems, including ransomware, data breaches or computer viruses, could disrupt our business operations, damage our reputation, and potentially lead to litigation; our business is dependent on interdependent management information systems; to compete effectively, we must continually improve existing products and introduce new products that achieve market acceptance; if the telecommunications market does not continue to expand, our business may not grow as fast as we expect, which could adversely impact our business, financial condition and operating results; changes in U.S. government funding programs may cause our customers and prospective customers to delay, reduce, or accelerate purchases, leading to unpredictable and irregular purchase cycles; intense competition in our industry may result in price reductions, lower gross profits and loss of market share; our success depends upon adequate protection of our patent and intellectual property rights; we face risks associated with expanding our sales outside of the United States; and other factors set forth in Part I, Item IA. Risk Factors of Clearfield's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022 as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect actual events unless required by law.

CLEARFIELD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 49,685 $ 95,029 $ 268,720 $ 270,883 Cost of sales 37,692 57,524 183,441 157,936 Gross profit 11,993 37,505 85,279 112,947 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 10,277 15,254 47,992 49,130 Income from operations 1,716 22,251 37,287 63,817 Net investment income 1,878 44 5,206 328 Interest expense (330 ) (311 ) (881 ) (311 ) Income before income taxes 3,264 21,984 41,612 63,834 Income tax expense 568 4,993 9,079 14,472 Net income $ 2,696 $ 16,991 $ 32,533 $ 49,362 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 1.22 $ 2.17 $ 3.58 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 1.22 $ 2.17 $ 3.55 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,258,782 13,803,462 14,975,972 13,771,665 Diluted 15,258,782 13,923,531 15,012,527 13,905,984

CLEARFIELD, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,827 $ 16,650 Short-term investments 130,286 5,802 Accounts receivable, net 28,392 53,704 Inventories, net 98,055 82,208 Other current assets 1,695 1,758 Total current assets 296,255 160,122 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,527 18,229 Other Assets Long-term investments 6,343 22,747 Goodwill 6,528 6,402 Intangible assets, net 6,092 6,376 Right-of-use lease assets 13,861 13,256 Deferred tax asset 3,039 1,414 Other 1,872 582 Total other assets 37,735 50,777 Total Assets $ 355,517 $ 229,128 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of lease liability $ 3,737 $ 3,385 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,112 - Accounts payable 8,891 24,118 Accrued compensation 5,571 13,619 Accrued expenses 2,404 6,181 Factoring liability 6,289 4,391 Total current liabilities 29,004 51,694 Other Liabilities Long-term debt, net of current maturities - 18,666 Long-term portion of lease liability 10,629 10,412 Deferred tax liability 721 774 Total Liabilities 40,354 81,546 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 153 138 Additional paid-in capital 188,218 54,539 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (544 ) (1,898 ) Retained earnings 127,336 94,803 Total Shareholders’ Equity 315,163 147,582 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 355,517 $ 229,128



