Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Summary:

  • Net revenue of $108.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $8.3 million compared to net revenue of $116.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2023 consists of:
    • Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $101.4 million, a decrease of 7% from the third quarter of 2022.
    • Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $7.2 million, a decrease of 2% from the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net income of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $3.0 million.
  • Adjusted net income1 of $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to an adjusted net income of $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $4.4 million.

"Our third quarter revenue results were impacted by the LCD-related issues discussed on our second quarter call," said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. “Notably, despite the revenue impact, we delivered significant improvements in our operating profitability and generated strong adjusted EBITDA and cash flow compared to the prior year period.”

Mr. Gillheeney, Sr. continued: “While we are pleased that the LCDs were withdrawn, we continue to navigate through the challenging environment created by their proposed adoption. We have reintroduced our 2023 financial guidance which reflects the impacts of business disruption in the third quarter, as well as our recovery activities throughout the end of the year. We expect to continue to build momentum as we close out 2023 and remain confident that we are well positioned for growth with our broad portfolio of products across all sites of care as we deliver on our mission to provide integrated healing solutions that substantially improve outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care.”

1Defined as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the effect of amortization, restructuring charges, LCD legal fees and sales retention, write off of certain assets, facility construction project pause costs, GPO settlement fee and the resulting income taxes on these items.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Change
    2023     2022     $     %
    (in thousands, except for percentages)
Advanced Wound Care   $ 101,357     $ 109,514     $ (8,157 )     (7%)
Surgical & Sports Medicine     7,174       7,345       (171 )     (2%)
Net revenue   $ 108,531     $ 116,859     $ (8,328 )     (7%)


Net revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $108.5 million, compared to $116.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $8.3 million, or 7%. The decrease in net revenue was driven by a decrease of $8.2 million, or 7% in net revenue for Advanced Wound Care products and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 2%, in net revenue for Surgical & Sports Medicine products.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $82.7 million, or 76% of net revenue, compared to $90.7 million, or 78% of net revenue for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $7.9 million, or 9%.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $74.7 million compared to $88.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $14.2 million, or 16%. R&D expense was $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.9 million, or 9%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $64.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $79.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $15.1 million, or 19%.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.1 million, compared to operating income of $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.3 million, or 352%.

Total other expense, net, for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.4 million, compared to $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 27%.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.2 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $3.0 million, or $0.02 per share.

Adjusted net income of $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to adjusted net income of $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.2 million, or 4%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $4.4 million, or 38%.

As of September 30th, 2023, the Company had $98.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $67.6 million in debt obligations, compared to $103.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $70.8 million in debt obligations as of December 31, 2022.

Nine Months ended September 30, 2023, Results

The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively:

    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		    Change
    2023     2022     $     %
    (in thousands, except for percentages)
Advanced Wound Care   $ 312,349     $ 313,395     $ (1,046 )     0%
Surgical & Sports Medicine     21,140       21,982       (842 )     (4%)
Net revenue   $ 333,489     $ 335,377     $ (1,888 )     (1%)


Net revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $333.5 million, compared to $335.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 1%. The decrease in net revenue was driven by a decrease of $1.0 million, or less than 1%, in net revenue for Advanced Wound Care products and by a decrease of $0.8 million, or 4% in net revenue for Surgical & Sports Medicine products.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $254.8 million, or 76% of net revenue, compared to $257.5 million, or 77% of net revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 1%.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $241.0 million, compared to $243.9 million for the nine months September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 1%. R&D expense was $32.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $28.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $4.2 million, or 15%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $208.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $215.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $7.1 million, or 3%.

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $13.8 million, compared to operating income of $13.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $0.2 million, or 2%.

Total other expenses, net, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $1.6 million, compared to $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 22%.

Net income of $5.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $8.0 million, or $0.06 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.5 million, or $0.02, per share.

Adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $10.7 million compared to $17.3 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 38%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $35.2 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.1 million, or less than 1%.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance:

For the year ending December 31, 2023, the Company expects:

  • Net revenue between $433 million and $446 million, representing a decrease of approximately 1% to 4% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $450.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.
    • The 2023 net revenue guidance range assumes:
      • Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products between $406 million and $418 million, a decrease of 1% to 4% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $422.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.
      • Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products between $27 million and $29 million, an approximately 6% decrease to 0% increase year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $28.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Net income between $4 million and $9 million and adjusted net income between $11 million and $17 million.
  • EBITDA between $26 million and $37 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $40 million and $51 million.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call:

Financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2023 will be reported after the market closes on November, 9th. Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 9th to discuss the results of the quarter, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company's website at investors.organogenesis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for one year.


ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 98,226     $ 102,478  
Restricted cash     599       812  
Accounts receivable, net     89,276       89,450  
Inventory, net     27,905       24,783  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     9,567       5,086  
Total current assets     225,573       222,609  
Property and equipment, net     117,503       102,463  
Intangible assets, net     17,101       20,789  
Goodwill     28,772       28,772  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     42,363       43,192  
Deferred tax asset, net     30,014       30,014  
Other assets     1,321       1,520  
Total assets   $ 462,647     $ 449,359  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Current portion of term loan, net of debt issuance costs   $ 5,483     $ 4,538  
Current portion of finance lease obligations     1,174       -  
Current portion of operating lease obligations     13,048       11,708  
Accounts payable     26,784       32,330  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     34,993       26,447  
Total current liabilities     81,482       75,023  
Term loan, net of current portion and debt issuance costs     62,117       66,231  
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion     2,166       -  
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion     38,826       41,314  
Other liabilities     1,191       1,122  
Total liabilities     185,782       183,690  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)            
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued     -       -  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 132,041,164 and 131,647,677 shares issued; 131,312,616 and 130,919,129 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.     13       13  
Additional paid-in capital     317,254       310,957  
Accumulated deficit     (40,402 )     (45,301 )
Total stockholders’ equity     276,865       265,669  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 462,647     $ 449,359  



ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net revenue   $ 108,531     $ 116,859     $ 333,489     $ 335,377  
Cost of goods sold     25,789       26,177       78,712       77,909  
Gross profit     82,742       90,682       254,777       257,468  
Operating expenses:                        
Selling, general and administrative     64,222       79,328       208,373       215,515  
Research and development     10,470       9,575       32,610       28,367  
Total operating expenses     74,692       88,903       240,983       243,882  
Income from operations     8,050       1,779       13,794       13,586  
Other expense, net:                        
Interest expense, net     (444 )     (572 )     (1,688 )     (2,039 )
Other income (expense), net     31       5       82       (19 )
Total other expense, net     (413 )     (567 )     (1,606 )     (2,058 )
Net income before income taxes     7,637       1,212       12,188       11,528  
Income tax expense     (4,470 )     (997 )     (6,675 )     (3,482 )
Net income   $ 3,167     $ 215     $ 5,513     $ 8,046  
                         
Net income, per share:                        
Basic   $ 0.02     $ 0.00     $ 0.04     $ 0.06  
Diluted   $ 0.02     $ 0.00     $ 0.04     $ 0.06  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                        
Basic     131,312,483       130,903,160       131,230,882       129,784,890  
Diluted     133,417,721       132,232,954       132,790,296       132,555,265  



ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2023     2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net Income   $ 5,513     $ 8,046  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation     7,466       4,331  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,689       3,662  
Reduction in the carrying value of right-of-use assets     5,964       5,483  
Non-cash interest expense     321       326  
Deferred interest expense     367       428  
Provision recorded for credit losses     1,320       855  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     104       4,412  
Adjustment for excess and obsolete inventories     4,351       7,621  
Stock-based compensation     6,630       4,697  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     (1,761 )     (11,510 )
Inventory     (7,473 )     (7,282 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (4,491 )     1  
Operating leases     (6,282 )     (5,250 )
Accounts payable     (3,661 )     5,261  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     8,179       (4,061 )
Other liabilities     68       39  
Net cash provided by operating activities     20,304       17,059  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (21,040 )     (23,242 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (21,040 )     (23,242 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payments of term loan under the 2021 Credit Agreement     (3,281 )     (938 )
Payments of withholding taxes in connection with RSUs vesting     (333 )     (648 )
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     -       2,070  
Principal repayments of finance lease obligations     (114 )     (200 )
Payment of deferred acquisition consideration     -       (608 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (3,728 )     (324 )
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (4,465 )     (6,507 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     103,290       114,528  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 98,825     $ 108,021  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:            
Cash paid for interest   $ 3,896     $ 1,787  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 3,021     $ 974  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 4,146     $ 5,547  
Right-of-use assets obtained through lease obligations   $ 5,138     $ 1,708  
Shares issued for deferred acquisition consideration   $ -     $ 828  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for the periods presented:

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (Unaudited) (in thousands)  
Net Income   $ 3,167     $ 215     $ 5,513     $ 8,046  
Interest expense, net     444       572       1,688       2,039  
Income tax expense     4,470       997       6,675       3,482  
Depreciation     2,544       1,456       7,466       4,331  
Amortization     1,229       1,220       3,689       3,662  
EBITDA     11,854       4,460       25,031       21,560  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,417       1,702       6,630       4,697  
Restructuring charge (1)     95       611       1,878       1,518  
Legal fees (2)     1,182       -       1,182       -  
Sales retention (3)     422       -       422       -  
Write-off of certain assets (4)     -       4,200       -       4,200  
Facility construction project pause (5)     -       632       -       632  
Settlement fee (6)     -       -       -       2,600  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 15,970     $ 11,605     $ 35,143     $ 35,207  
 
  1. Amounts reflect employee severance, retention and benefits as well as other exit costs associated with the Company’s restructuring activities.
  2. Amount represents the legal fees incurred related to the recently published and withdrawn local coverage determinations, or LCDs.
  3. Amount represents the compensation expenses related to retention for those sales employees impacted by the LCDs.
  4. Amount reflects the disposal of certain equipment related to the Company's Canton, Massachusetts facilities.
  5. Amount reflects the cancellation fees incurred in connection with the Company's decision to pause one of its manufacturing facility construction projects.
  6. Amounts reflect the fee the Company paid to a group purchasing organization, or GPO, to settle previously disputed GPO fees.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income, for the periods presented:

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (Unaudited) (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Net Income   $ 3,167     $ 215     $ 5,513     $ 8,046  
Amortization     1,229       1,220       3,689       3,662  
Restructuring charge (1)     95       611       1,878       1,518  
Legal fees (2)     1,182       -       1,182       -  
Sales retention (3)     422       -       422       -  
Write-off of certain assets (4)     -       4,200       -       4,200  
Facility construction project pause (5)     -       632       -       632  
Settlement fee (6)     -       -       -       2,600  
Tax on above     (791 )     (1,781 )     (1,936 )     (3,371 )
Adjusted net income   $ 5,304     $ 5,097     $ 10,748     $ 17,287  
 
  1. Amounts reflect employee severance, retention and benefits as well as other exit costs associated with the Company’s restructuring activities.
  2. Amount represents the legal fees incurred related to the recently published and withdrawn LCDs.
  3. Amount represents the compensation expenses related to retention for those sales employees impacted by the LCDs.
  4. Amount reflects the disposal of certain equipment related to the Company's Canton, Massachusetts facilities.
  5. Amount reflects the cancellation fees incurred in connection with the Company's decision to pause one of its manufacturing facility construction projects.
  6. Amounts reflect the fee the Company paid to a GPO to settle previously disputed GPO fees.

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP EBITDA and projected non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023:

    Year Ending December 31,  
    2023L     2023H  
Net income   $ 4,200     $ 9,300  
Interest expense     2,700       2,700  
Income tax expense     4,700       9,700  
Depreciation     9,900       9,900  
Amortization     4,900       4,900  
EBITDA   $ 26,400     $ 36,500  
Stock-based compensation expense     9,000       9,000  
Restructuring charge     3,400       3,400  
LCD legal fees and sales retention     1,600       1,600  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 40,400     $ 50,500  


The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP adjusted net income included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023:

    Year Ending December 31,  
    2023L     2023H  
Net income   $ 4,200     $ 9,300  
Amortization     4,900       4,900  
Restructuring charge     3,400       3,400  
LCD legal fees and sales retention     1,600       1,600  
Tax on above     (2,700 )     (2,700 )
Adjusted net income   $ 11,400     $ 16,500  


Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Company’s expected revenue, net income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023 and the breakdown of expected revenue in both its Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine categories. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the coverage and reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete; (4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company may owe rebates to the federal government prospectively on certain of its products if more than a certain percentage of the product is not administered to a patient and is discarded (wasted) by providers; (6) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (7) the Company has incurred losses in prior years and may incur losses in the future; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (10) the Company’s ability to maintain production of Affinity in sufficient quantities to meet demand; (11) any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company’s fiscal condition and results of operations; (12) the impact of the suspension of commercialization of: (a) ReNu and NuCel in connection with the expiration of the FDA’s enforcement grace period for HCT/Ps on May 31, 2021 and (b) Dermagraft in the second quarter of 2022 pending transition of manufacturing to a new manufacturing facility or a third-party manufacturer; and (13) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequently filed periodic reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.


Investor Inquiries:
ICR Westwicke
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@westwicke.com 

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
communications@organo.com 

