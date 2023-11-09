EU launches two calls for proposals to foster cross-border collaboration and pluralism – open for Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine

The European Union launched a new call for proposals on 26 October for journalism partnerships, split into two topics – one focused on cross-border collaboration and one on local media pluralism. The programme will help independent media become more sustainable and resilient and promote respect for the core principles of media freedom, pluralism and civic participation.

The first topic, “Collaborations”, aims to foster media transformation, trustworthy reporting and skills for news media professionals, for instance by developing media production standards, new models of business, new types of newsrooms and journalistic formats and exchanging best practices. The cumulative budget is €6 million with a maximum of €2 million per project, accounting for 80% of the total eligible costs.

The second topic, “Pluralism”, aims to support news media sectors of special relevance to democracy and civic participation, notably local and regional media, community media, investigative journalism and organisations delivering public interest news. The tender is meant for organisations with experience in media to put in cascading grants, and totals €5 million with a maximum of €3 million per project, accounting for 90% of the total eligible costs.

The two tenders are open to organisations in EU Member States and members of the Creative Europe Programme, including Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 14 February 2024.

The grants encompass the Cross Sectoral Strand under the Creative Europe Programme in accordance with the 2024 Work Programme and will be managed by the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA).

The Strand addresses the structural and technological changes faced by the media sector

by promoting an independent and pluralistic media environment. It also supports high-quality media production standards by fostering cooperation, digital skills, cross-border collaborative journalism, and quality content.

Find out more

Tender 1 – Collaborations

Tender 2 – Pluralism