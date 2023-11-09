Submit Release
EU project in Ukraine: e-Governance Academy (eGA) looking for an expert on Digital Transformation

The e-Governance Academy (eGA) is looking for an expert to complement its Ukrainian team to develop the e-service reengineering methodology and establish a Digital Competence centre within the EU-funded project.

This is a full-time position with flexible working arrangements in a modern office in the centre of Kyiv. It offers a competitive salary, professional development opportunities in an international work environment and interesting business travels.

The candidate should have a bachelor’s or Master’s degree in IT specialisation,  intermediate level of English, experience in developing business requirements and product acceptance criteria, and an understanding of the principles of business process modelling.

The deadline for applications is 30 November 2023.

