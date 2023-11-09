Coeus Institute Welcomes Both Rob Kee and Dan Smith to Its Advisory Board
Dedicated intelligence veterans both, Rob and Dan bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to assist Coeus Institute in bringing its novel systems to market.
We see insights-derived-from-data as needles hidden within massive haystacks. Where everyone else is building inefficient and complex systems to break down the haystacks, we engineer magnets.”UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coeus Institute Strengthens Leadership with the Addition of Senior Advisor Rob Kee and Expert Advisor Dan Smith
— Michai M. Morin
Coeus Institute, a distinguished U.S. technology company specializing in advanced pattern discovery and data automation solutions, has expanded its executive leadership with the appointment of two highly experienced advisors. Rob Kee joins Coeus as Senior Advisor and Dan Smith as an Expert Advisor.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rob and Dan, two incredibly accomplished leaders, to the Coeus team," said Michai Morin, CEO of Coeus Institute. "Their combined expertise spanning the federal, commercial and intelligence sectors will be invaluable as we continue developing innovative technologies to meet complex challenges."
Rob Kee brings over 30 years of experience as a decorated federal intelligence expert. Throughout his distinguished career, Rob has spearheaded high-impact initiatives and led large, specialized teams, tackling sensitive missions worldwide. He has a proven record of accomplishment delivering results under high-pressure conditions and forging trusted relationships across both the public and private sectors. In his role at Coeus, Rob will assist the executive team in building meaningful partnerships to drive collective impact and act as liaison between sensitive clients and the company.
Dan Smith is a seasoned executive with profound expertise in driving business growth and enhancing operational processes. His extensive experience spans the commercial and federal sectors, particularly in serving the U.S. Intelligence Community. Dan has spearheaded multi-billion dollar IT programs supporting classified operations in his leadership roles at Verizon Business and prior companies.
As an Advisor, Dan will oversee business development initiatives and assist with deploying Coeus' innovative solutions to target markets and clients.
The addition of Rob and Dan complements Coeus' established leadership team of top technology experts, data scientists and former military personnel. Their specialized expertise will be crucial as Coeus aims to expand access to its suite of proprietary pattern discovery and analytics solutions.
"At Coeus, we believe the future of analytics lies in simplifying complexity. With leaders like Rob and Dan onboard, we are strengthened in our mission of revealing strategic insights and enabling high-resolution decision making for all sectors," said Michai Morin.
Coeus' flagship product GERA (Global Event Rating Algorithm) has garnered great interest for its ability to fully automate the process, summarization, and classification of vast quantities of event data. By comparing real-time global events against internal data, GERA simplifies discovering correlations that can enhance predictive intelligence.
The company is also pioneering video analysis and political data mining platforms, along with custom AI solutions for clients. "We are delighted that leaders like Rob and Dan recognize the value of Coeus' innovations and are eager to share their expertise," said Morin. "With their guidance, we aim to expand access so more organizations can benefit from extracting meaningful intelligence from data."
Coeus Institute specializes in engineering advanced data automation systems that reveal the critical correlations and patterns within complex datasets. Its automation-powered, AI-driven solutions offer unparalleled event tracking and forecasting, pioneering the future of analytics by simplifying complexity. They serve a diverse range of clients from government agencies to multinationals, providing them with the tools to accelerate growth, anticipate change, and develop sound strategy through actionable data intelligence.
