FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for November Open Meeting

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan announced that an open meeting of the Commission will be held virtually on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The open meeting will commence at 11 a.m. ET and will begin with time for members of the public to address the Commission.

The following items will be on the tentative agenda for the November 16 Commission meeting:

Voice Cloning Challenge Announcement: staff will announce an exploratory Voice Cloning Challenge to encourage the development of multidisciplinary solutions—from products to procedures—aimed at protecting consumers from artificial intelligence-enabled voice cloning harms, such as fraud and the broader misuse of biometric data and creative content. The challenge complements efforts across the federal government to address and mitigate the risks of AI.

Presentation on Public Comments on Business Practices of Cloud Computing Providers: FTC Staff will present findings from and ongoing areas of inquiry following the Commission’s Request for Information and public panel discussion on cloud computing . The presentation will address a number of issues raised in the RFI and panel discussion, including competition, security, and generative AI.

At the start of the meeting, Chair Khan will offer brief remarks and will then invite members of the public to share feedback on the Commission’s work generally and bring relevant matters to the Commission’s attention. Members of the public must sign up for an opportunity to address the Commission virtually at the November 16 event.

Each commenter will be given two minutes to share their comments. Those who cannot participate during the event may submit written comments or a link to a prerecorded video through a webform. Speaker registration and comment submission will be available through Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET.

A link to the event will be available on the day of the open meeting, shortly before it starts via FTC.gov. The event will be recorded, and the webcast and any related comments will be available on the Commission’s website after the meeting. The Commission retains discretion to make public comments available following the event on ftc.gov.