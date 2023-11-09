Pamela Foreman and Patricia Sipe Named 2023 Dr. Joseph Adlestein Professional Leadership Awardees

Patricia Sipe

Keystone Human Services (KHS) honored Pamela Foreman and Patricia Sipe with the Dr. Joseph Adlestein Professional Leadership Award.

I’m proud to be part of presenting these awards to Pamela and Patricia. They both have a passion for serving others and a steadfast focus on KHS’s vision and values.” — Stephen Rader, Chair of the KHS Board of Directors

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 8, 2023, Keystone Human Services (KHS) honored Pamela Foreman and Patricia Sipe with the Dr. Joseph Adlestein Professional Leadership Award at the 51st Annual Meeting of the Membership.

This award is given annually to a someone in a professional role who is a powerful advocate for people with disability, supporting them to be valued and fully participating members of society.

Pamela Foreman has been a strong advocate for people with disability for over 42 years. She began her career with KHS as a Direct Support Professional in 1981, later moving to the roles of Service Director and Division Director where she mentored other staff, leading by example and with respect. In 2014, Pamela became the Director of Susquehanna Service Dogs, a program that today is recognized as one of the leading programs in the world. Always embracing new challenges to support people accepting services through KHS, she joined the KHS Development team, lending her considerable knowledge and expertise to fundraising.

Patricia Sipe spent her entire career – over 42 years – at KHS and has been a consistent and resolute advocate for people with disability and their families. Beginning as a Direct Support Professional, she has held numerous positions over the years, including Executive Director for Intellectual Disability Services in the North Central region of Pennsylvania and Executive Director of children and family services. She currently serves as Associate Director for Intellectual Disability Services in Pennsylvania.

“Pamela and Patricia are powerful advocates for people with disability and people within the community, taking a person-centered approach that puts the voices of people accepting services at the center of everything they do,” said Charles S. Sweeder, President and CEO of KHS. “Pamela has a unique ability to take a vision of what could be and make it real in people’s lives. She has worked to make change and increase opportunities for people with disability to participate in their communities the same way their friends and families do. Patricia is a distinguished leader in the human services field. Not only is she unwaveringly committed to the mission of KHS and people accepting services, but she has created a culture to encourage others to grow.”

“I’m proud to be part of presenting these awards to Pamela and Patricia,” said Stephen Rader, Chair of the KHS Board of Directors. “They both have a passion for serving others and a steadfast focus on KHS’s vision and values.”

About Keystone Human Services

KHS is a multi-national human services organization based in Harrisburg, PA. KHS operates in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, the Republic of Moldova, and India, providing advocacy, services, and supports in early childhood education and family support, mental health, autism, and intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disability. We build communities where everyone can thrive, direct their own lives, establish homes, find meaningful work, pursue education alongside their peers, and fill valued roles in the community. In addition to operating as KHS, KHS provides services through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), Capital Area Head Start (CAHS), Partnerships for People, Key Human Services, Keystone Autism Services, Keystone Moldova, and Keystone Institute India.

More information can be found at KHS.org and KeystoneMoldova.md