Join Idaho Fish and Game as we show you what a Chinook salmon redd looks like from an aerial perspective. In this video, there will be a series of images collected during the 2023 Chinook salmon drone surveys containing redds and you will have several seconds to try and identify where you think the redd is located in the river.
Learn how IDFG identifies Chinook salmon redds from the air
