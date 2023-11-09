Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY) securities between June 14, 2022 and October 23, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint in the Li-Cycle class action lawsuit alleges that on October 23, 2023, before the market opened, Li-Cycle announced that it would halt construction work on its Rochester Hub project pending a comprehensive review of the project including construction strategy, even though “engineering and procurement for the project are largely complete.” The Complaint further alleges that the Company disclosed it had “recently experienced escalating construction costs” and now “expects the aggregate cost for the current scope of the project to exceed its previously disclosed guidance.”

The Complaint also alleges that on this news, Li-Cycle shares declined by $1.04, or approximately 45.81%, to close at $1.23 per share on October 23, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Complaint further alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s Rochester Hub was allegedly experiencing escalating construction costs; (2) that these alleged “escalating construction costs” exceeded the expected aggregate cost of the project; (3) that, as a result, the Company allegedly would be forced to temporarily halt construction and reevaluate the construction strategy for the Rochester Hub; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ alleged positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Li-Cycle should contact the Firm prior to the January 8, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.



