Forcing the NHS to reallocate capital spending is a false economy

Short-term thinking still reins in Westminster

The latest spending decision is far from unusual in the way that the government manages public services. In Performance Tracker 2023, produced in partnership with CIPFA, we argued that short-term decision making – both in terms of funding, but also in terms of policy making – has contributed to poor service performance.

Indeed, reallocation of capital budgets to day-to-day spending happened frequently in the NHS in the latter half of the 2010s, as the service struggled with tight spending settlements. That pattern has abated in recent years and in evidence to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in September this year Julian Kelly (the chief financial officer for NHS England) claimed that “we are absolutely seeking to maintain the increase in investment in capital that has been made available”. That promising trend has now been reversed.

None of this is inevitable. The NHS’s in-year deficit has in part become so large because strikes in the service have dragged on far longer than needed, partly fuelled by the government’s combative approach. Productivity has fallen in hospitals due to insufficient capital investment over decades and particularly sharp cuts in the decade before the pandemic. Now elective recovery is likely to stall and the winter crisis will likely be worse due to this latest government decision.

This month’s autumn statement is a chance for the government to right some of these wrongs. The government is due to make announcements on public sector productivity, and both the prime minister and the health and social care secretary have made much of the potential of technology, including AI, to improve NHS performance. The merits of these claims are debateable. But raiding capital budgets will certainly make it harder for the NHS to invest in these areas. As we argued in Performance Tracker, improving productivity requires stable policy making and funding. The government is currently providing neither.