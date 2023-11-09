Being a minister isn’t easy – but learning on the job is possible

“Don’t occupy the post – do something with it”

A ministerial career can be all too brief, so setting objectives and working out what success looks like is key. Former minister Leighton Andrews reflected that ministers can easily lose sight of what they want to achieve when reacting to constantly evolving events or during a media storm.

Special advisers can support ministers in thinking more strategically, as journalist Marie Le Conte highlighted – though she added the caveat that ministers need to choose special advisers with the right kind of experience, rather than appointing “a team of three men called Simon who are 26 and a half” who had all worked at party headquarters.

Private offices can be another useful source of support to help ministers make the most of their tenure. Some of this might involve the day-to-day – former minister Chloe Smith recalled one official finding out her usual sandwich order in advance of her arrival – but private office is also able to take initiative by offering opinions and advice to add value to ministers’ decision making.

Team work makes the dream work

In each government department, ministers work together to achieve their goals. But not all teams pull in the same direction. Former Labour minister Dame Angela Eagle suggested that junior ministers often get little credit for stopping bad things from happening, while secretaries of state can be prone to ‘stealing’ positive initiatives from their colleagues.

Chloe Smith, who has served at every ministerial rank, told us that co-operation is key because there is too much work for a single minister to deal with. Secretaries of state can set the direction for the department, while delegating effectively to their junior ministers.

Ultimately, the prime minister needs to consider any potential tension when choosing their ministerial teams, as does the leader of the opposition. This might help reduce squabbling within departments – and, crucially, the need for constant reshuffles.

The job of a minister is demanding, complicated and unpredictable, but there are ways to prepare and opportunities to improve. Learning from their predecessors, comparing notes with ministerial colleagues and using their official and political support to establish their priorities are all ways ministers can set themselves up to succeed in their roles. A huge amount is expected of government ministers but, as our conference showed, ministers are only human and they need help to make the most of their time in office. Civil servants, the public, and ministers themselves would do well to remember that.