Johan Forssell took part in international humanitarian conference for Gaza’s civilian population

Today, 9 November, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell has attended an international conference in Paris on support to the civilian population in Gaza. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the conference, which gathered a large number of donors, aid organisations and countries from the region to discuss humanitarian access to civilians in Gaza, where there is still a shortage of essential supplies.

“The Palestinian civilian population is suffering greatly. It is essential that life-saving aid can safely reach those affected. Sweden is supporting the humanitarian response and the efforts to ensure increased humanitarian access,” says Mr Forssell.

The aim of the conference is to coordinate international support to civilians in Gaza and discuss current challenges to the humanitarian response, including needs, humanitarian access, and protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel.

On 2 November, the Swedish Government presented a humanitarian aid package worth SEK 150 million, targeting the most urgent needs and focusing on women and children. The aid from Sweden will help cover basic necessities such as food, water, medicines and hygiene products. It will also support organisations’ work providing emergency medical care and psychosocial support, and documenting violations of international humanitarian law.

“In terms of humanitarian aid, Sweden is and will remain a major core support donor to several of the organisations on the ground in Gaza today. This core support has enabled them to rapidly scale up their work and help those in need,” says Mr Forssell.