Gov. Pritzker Joins President Biden to Celebrate More Jobs for Belvidere

ILLINOIS, November 9 - Following the UAW tentative deal with Stellantis, workers will return with higher wages and expanded benefits





BELVIDERE—Governor JB Pritzker joined President Joe Biden, Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain, and local leaders to celebrate the tentative agreement between UAW and Stellantis and announce the reopening of the Belvidere assembly plant, which was placed on "idle" in February.





"For almost two years, we've been laser-focused on working toward a permanent solution to protect workers here in Belvidere — one that retains and grows good-paying jobs and supports economic development throughout the region," said Governor JB Pritzker. "On behalf of the people of Illinois, thank you President Biden lifting up the workers of Belvidere who are the bedrock foundation of this great state. Together, we are winning the global fight for manufacturing jobs of the future."





"I applaud the UAW and Stellantis for coming together after hard fought, good faith negotiations to reach a historic agreement that will guarantee workers the pay, benefits, dignity and respect they deserve," said President Joe Biden. "This contract is a testament to the power of unions and collective bargaining to build strong middle-class jobs while helping our most iconic American companies thrive."





"Today, United Auto Workers members celebrate their new union contract that gives them an opportunity to take better care of their families with access to higher wages and better benefits," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "We stand alongside President Biden in support of organized labor, the backbone of America. I thank the President for being here in support of Illinois workers and, together, we will keep working to make Illinois the best state to live, work, and raise a family."





The tentative agreement is the result of collaborations between auto workers, Stellantis executives, UAW representatives, and the White House throughout the 45-day union strike, and good faith bargaining was supported by the Pritzker administration. Other efforts towards a permanent solution for Belvidere and support for economic development in Illinois include the passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act and Reimagining Energy and Vehicles Act.





Results of the tentative agreement, which was announced October 28, include:

The reopening and removal of "idle" status for the Belvidere auto plant;

A plan from Stellantis to build a new EV battery plant and support electric truck manufacturing at existing facilities with incentives from the state,

And the employment of 3,000 auto workers with higher wages and expanded benefits.