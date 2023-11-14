Kerry & Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS, Announces Press Conference with Governor Kay Ivey
Rivalry meets compassion as Governor Ivey, the Tigers and the Tide unite to battle ALS in showdown
I am proud to join the Kerry and Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS, an incredible initiative that utilizes the spirit of the Iron Bowl to support those who are battling this devastating disease.”MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Auburn basketball player, Gary Godfrey, and former Alabama running back, Kerry Goode of the second annual “Kerry & Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS” are honored to announce a press conference with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Nov. 16 at 9:30am CST at the Alabama State Capitol located at 600 Dexter Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama 36104.
— Governor Kay Ivey
The conference will discuss Godfrey and Goode’s goals and events leading up to the legendary Iron Bowl with supporting remarks from the Governor’s office and former Alabama Finance Director Kelly Butler, who retired from his position on August 1 due to complications associated with ALS.
“I am proud to join the Kerry and Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS, an incredible initiative that utilizes the spirit of the Iron Bowl to support those who are battling this devastating disease,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “As Alabamians are gearing up for the fierce football rivalry that has defined our state for generations, I encourage all to join this challenge. Many families across our state are impacted by ALS, and it is certainly a cause worth fighting for.”
In partnership with the ALS Association, a leader in ALS research, advocacy and support, this year’s challenge aims to surpass last year’s inaugural competition in terms of people reached, funds raised, and impact achieved. The challenge rallies fans from both universities to compete to raise the most funds in support of the overall goal of $250,000 for Alabama families impacted by ALS. The presenting sponsor of the challenge is Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. Other corporate partnerships include: Melt Atlanta, Modo Modo Agency, Redmont Vodka, Rhythm Communications and Texas Roadhouse.
Gary Godfrey, former Auburn basketball player, stated, "This fundraising challenge provides vital support to ALS families because limited insurance coverage means patients’ families often cover up to $250,000 in annual medical costs out-of-pocket. We not only want to raise funds for ALS, but we also want Auburn to prevail again against Alabama in the Kerry & Gary Challenge. Everyone I talk with says, ‘I’m with Gary! (#imwithgary).’"
Kerry Goode, former Alabama running back, added, "As I face the loss of my voice, I stress the need to amplify the voices of all ALS patients and their families through the Kerry & Gary Challenge. Your support makes a real difference for those saddled with the enormous cost of living with this disease. Bama Nation, grab your friends and declare #ImWithKerry, and join Cornelius Bennett and me in defeating Charles Barkley and Gary Godfrey this year. Let's Roll Tide together!"
This year, the duo is building on the momentum generated by the inaugural challenge and attracting prominent figures who share their vision. Notable personalities include but are not limited to Charles Barkley, Former Auburn Basketball Player and NBA Hall of Famer; Cornelius Bennett, Former Alabama and NFL Football Player; Bruce Pearl, Head Basketball Coach at Auburn University; Nick Saban, Head Football Coach at the University of Alabama and more will rally together in support of the cause.
For more information on the challenge and how to support the cause visit: www.thekerryandgarychallenge.com.
For media inquiries or to gain media clearance for the press conference, please contact Minah Thomas at mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+ +1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com