Urbana Corporation Has Filed 2023 Third Quarter Interim Financial Statements

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106   enaumovski@urbanacorp.com

 


