Governor Mills Announces Launch of Online Behavioral Health Request Portal to Support Mental Health Following Lewiston Tragedy

November 1, 2023



Mills Administration encourages communities and organizations to request behavioral health support if needed

Governor Janet Mills announced today that her Administration has launched an online form for communities and organizations to request special behavioral health support, such as on-site mental health clinics, or assistance tailored for specific communities, following the tragedy last week in Lewiston.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) launched the form today, as announced Monday by Governor Mills, to offer organizations counseling, training, and other behavioral health support.

"Many of us have been feeling a range of emotions this past week, from shock and sadness to anxiety and fear to grief and anger. I have felt many of these emotions myself, and I am sure that we will all feel these things in the coming days. I want Maine people to know this: if you feel this way, that is okay," said Governor Janet Mills. Mental health counseling and other behavioral health resources are available to community leaders from across Maine, from school principals to business owners to nonprofit directors, to help your networks navigate this difficult time. I encourage any organizations who are in need to take advantage of this new resource.

The profound mental health impacts of last week's tragedy in Lewiston are just beginning to emerge, said Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services. We want organizations and communities in Maine - including schools, municipalities, businesses, nonprofits, and more to know that help is available. We encourage any group in need of support to complete this new form to explore connections to assistance and tools. For individuals in need of support, please call 988 for free, confidential mental health help.

The online form is open to any organization in the state of Maine and offers connections to mental health counseling, crisis and trauma support, victim support, school-based support, employee assistance, and psychological first aid. DHHS will reach out to the organizations contact person within 24 hours, or the next business day if the request is received on the weekend.

Individuals (rather than organizations) in need of support are encouraged to access the following resources:

Call 911 if you are experiencing a medical emergency. Call or text 988: This suicide and behavioral health crisis hotline is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by trained crisis specialists offering free, confidential support for anyone. Specialists also can respond by chat at 988lifeline.org. Information for the deaf and hard of hearing is availablehere. Teens and young adults can text (207) 515-8398:The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Teen Text Line connects youth with other youth to help them manage their challenges every day from noon to 10 p.m. Clinicians, educators, and first responders can call 1-800-769-9819:The FrontLine WarmLine offers free support services to help these professionals manage the stress of responding to disasters from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. If youre unsure, contact 211. It provides general information, including how to access behavioral health and social service resources, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Information can also be found at 211maine.org.