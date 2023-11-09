Governor Mills Statement on President and First Lady's Visit to Lewiston on Friday

MAINE, November 9 - Back to current news.

November 1, 2023



Governor Janet Mills tonight issued the following statement on President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's visit to Lewiston on Friday:

"I deeply appreciate President Bidens unwavering support of us in the wake of last weeks horrific tragedy. By visiting us in our time of need, the President and First Lady are making clear that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine - and for that I am profoundly grateful."