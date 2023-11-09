Governor Mills Mourns Loss of Representative Lois Galgay Reckitt

MAINE, November 9 - Back to current news.

October 31, 2023



Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today mourning the passing of Representative Lois Galgay Reckitt (D-South Portland):

"Representative Reckitt was a tireless defender of the rights of women and girls throughout her life, wielding her sharp wit and her sense of humor to bring people together and to make a difference for her community. As the long-time executive director of Family Crisis Services in Cumberland County and, later, as a legislator for the people of South Portland, Lois never stopped trying to make our state better for everyone. In a week already marked by such deep loss, I am devastated to lose her as well. I knew Lois for nearly five decades; she was a dear friend, and I will miss her deeply. I extend my condolences to her friends, her family, and her community during this difficult time."