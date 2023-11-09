Submit Release
Governor Mills Mourns Loss of Representative Lois Galgay Reckitt

October 31, 2023

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today mourning the passing of Representative Lois Galgay Reckitt (D-South Portland):

"Representative Reckitt was a tireless defender of the rights of women and girls throughout her life, wielding her sharp wit and her sense of humor to bring people together and to make a difference for her community. As the long-time executive director of Family Crisis Services in Cumberland County and, later, as a legislator for the people of South Portland, Lois never stopped trying to make our state better for everyone. In a week already marked by such deep loss, I am devastated to lose her as well. I knew Lois for nearly five decades; she was a dear friend, and I will miss her deeply. I extend my condolences to her friends, her family, and her community during this difficult time."

