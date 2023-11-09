Latest Issue of NH Wildlife Journal Introduces Readers to Operation Game Thief, Snowmobile Modifications for Ice Fishing, and Celebrates 50 Years of Current Use

CONTACT:

November 9, 2023

Concord, NH – In the latest issue of New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (November/December 2023), ice anglers will be excited to learn about some of the latest and most innovative ways to adapt their snowmobiles for fishing through the hard water. Author Tim Moore draws on years of trial and error as he explains how snow machines can be modified to make a trip onto the ice easier and more efficient, leading to more ice fishing fun.

November in the Granite State conjures up images of golden oaks shedding their leaves, pale-blue skies, and countless acres of forests and fields being explored by hunters. Fish and Game Conservation Officers are busy during this time of the year enforcing hunting regulations and ask for assistance from the public to report suspected poachers and all wildlife crimes. Operation Game Thief (OGT) helps “silent witnesses” promote hunting and fishing ethics and fair chase by reporting suspicious activity anonymously. Major Dave Walsh explains the history of the program and how technology is helping to curtail poaching.

In our third story, Tim Acerno enlightens readers about how New Hampshire’s Current Use laws came to be 50 years ago, and examines how this legislation has helped to shape some of the state’s open spaces. Hunters, anglers, hikers, and wildlife watchers should celebrate the Current Use law’s golden anniversary and the resulting public access to private property for recreation.

In the feature column “On the Nature Trail,” you will meet one of the Granite State’s most interesting land fowl, the spruce grouse. Find out what makes this northern-dwelling bird so fascinating. “What’s Wild” takes the reader to Odiorne State Park to discover cold-weather recreational opportunities, and the ever-popular “Warden’s Watch” delivers a fresh batch of stories from Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers.

Not sure what to get the outdoor enthusiast on your list? They will appreciate a subscription to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal all year! The magazine is published 6 times annually by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $15 for one year—that’s 40% off the cover price—or $25 for two years. Support the Department’s work by treating yourself or someone special.

Never Miss an Issue: Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildlife.nh.gov/shop-and-support/subscribe-nh-wildlife-journal.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.