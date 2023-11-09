Nissin Foods expands US footprint by establishing operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nissin Foods, a global leader in producing premium, instant ramen products, today announced plans to expand its U.S. footprint by establishing operations in Greenville County. The $228 million investment will create over 300 new jobs.

With a large and growing brand portfolio that includes the Cup Noodles, Top Ramen and Cup Noodles Stir Fry products, Nissin Foods aims to remain a leading provider of instant ramen noodles. The new Greenville County operation will help the company enhance continued development while meeting consumer demand.

Nissin Foods’ has global headquarters in Tokyo, U.S. headquarters in Gardena, California and manufacturing operations in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. To increase its U.S. manufacturing capability, the company will purchase a 640,640-square-foot building located at 1170 Bracken Road in Piedmont.

Operations are expected to be online in August 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Nissin Foods team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the cost of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Nissin Foods has seen sustained sales growth year-over-year, especially over the last five years, driven by unprecedented demand for our products. As we developed the company’s expansion plans, we determined early on that Greenville, South Carolina was the ideal location for our newest manufacturing facility, knowing it's among the fastest growing manufacturing cities in the country and that some other top brands are produced there. In addition to being a significant milestone in Nissin’s history, this investment will allow us to optimize production capabilities, grow the organization, bring jobs to the community and continue to fortify our innovation pipeline.” -Nissin Foods President and CEO Michael Price

“Congratulations to Nissin Foods and Greenville County on bringing over 300 new jobs to South Carolina. This collaboration provides additional opportunities for Nissin Foods to serve its worldwide customer base while contributing to the Greenville community.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“This announcement exemplifies the international reach of South Carolina’s pro-business reputation. Nissin Foods is primed for success in Greenville County as the strong workforce and abundant community support give the company an ideal environment to keep pace with growth and demand.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Greenville County welcomes Nissin Foods as it establishes its Southeastern manufacturing presence in Greenville County. The company is a global leader in producing ramen products including Cup Noodles, Top Ramen and other delicious and convenient favorites enjoyed worldwide. We welcome Nissin Foods to our international community of companies and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp

FIVE FAST FACTS