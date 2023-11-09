The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®)’s Institute for Value-Based Medicine hosts groundbreaking event, Building the Primary Care of the Future

This event will be held in-partnership with Optum and Independent Physicians Network. All events are complimentary for AJMC partners, including payers and health care professionals

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is proud to announce its upcoming Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM) event, which will be held on Nov. 14 at The Westin Milwaukee, in Wisconsin. The event, Building the Primary Care of the Future, will bring together health care professionals, experts, and thought leaders to explore the exciting and transformative topic of the future of primary care.



This year's theme invites attendees to dive into the evolving landscape of primary care and the crucial role of community-based primary care physicians. The event will feature a distinguished panel of health care experts, clinicians and researchers who will share their insights and experiences in shaping the future of primary care.

The event will cover the following sessions:

Keynote: The Use of Evidence, Data and Technology to Transform Primary Care Ken Cohen, MD, FACP

An Innovative Model of Osteoarthritis Care Morven Malay, DPT, OCS, PT

The Role of Community-Based PCPs and the Changing Landscape of Primary Care Mohammad Q. Khan, MD

Clinical Innovation at Optum Health C. Todd Staub, MD, FACP

Panel Discussion Moderator: Ken Cohen, MD, FACP; Mohammad Q. Khan, MD; Hector Lopez, MD; Michael J. Repka, MS; Eric Stader, MD



This event provides a unique opportunity to network with health care leaders in your field, fostering connections that can drive health care forward. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights, exchange ideas, and make valuable connections at the forefront of health care innovation.

As the health care landscape continues to evolve, the importance of primary care in promoting better health outcomes and efficient care delivery has become increasingly evident. The Institute for Value-Based Medicine recognizes the pressing need to explore and redefine the role of primary care in the rapidly changing health care ecosystem.

To learn more about the event, visit the Building the Primary Care of the Future event page.

