The dynamics of the Hunter syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies and improvement in research and development activities.

New York, USA, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Syndrome Market to Register Stunning Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies to Look Out - Denali Therapeutics Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., REGENXBIO Inc., Shire, Takeda

The dynamics of the Hunter syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies and improvement in research and development activities.

DelveInsight’s Hunter Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Hunter syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Hunter syndrome market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Hunter Syndrome Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the Hunter syndrome market size was found to be USD 400 million in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent population of Hunter syndrome in the 7MM was around 1.2K cases in 2022. In the case of Hunter syndrome patients in the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases were found to be around 500 cases in 2022, which are expected to rise during the study period (2019–2032).

cases in 2022. In the case of Hunter syndrome patients in the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases were found to be around cases in 2022, which are expected to rise during the study period (2019–2032). Leading Hunter syndrome companies such as Denali Therapeutics Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., REGENXBIO Inc., Shire, Takeda, and others are developing novel Hunter syndrome drugs that can be available in the Hunter syndrome market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel Hunter syndrome drugs that can be available in the Hunter syndrome market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for Hunter syndrome treatment include DNL310, JR-141, RGX-121, HGT-HIT-045, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major Hunter syndrome market share @ Hunter Syndrome Market Report

Hunter Syndrome Overview

Hunter syndrome, commonly known as mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), is a disorder that primarily affects boys and affects many different regions of the body. It is a progressive disorder, although the rate of progression differs from person to person. It is a rare X-linked condition caused by a lack of the lysosomal enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase, which plays an important role in glycosaminoglycan (GAG) degradation. MPS II is classified into two types: severe and mild. While both forms impact many different organs and tissues, persons with severe MPS II also have a deterioration in cognitive function as well as a faster illness progression. It is responsible for mutations in the IDS gene locus. The father of an affected man will not have the disease, nor will he be hemizygous for the IDS pathogenic mutation; thus, no further evaluation or testing is required.





Hunter Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Hunter syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Hunter syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Hunter syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Hunter Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Hunter Syndrome Severity-based Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hunter syndrome epidemiology trends @ Hunter Syndrome Epidemiological Insights

Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market

In Hunter syndrome, treatments such as fibroblast transplantation, serum or plasma infusion, white blood cell infusions, and human amnion membrane implantation have been documented. These treatments have only been evaluated on a single patient or in a limited group of patients, and no therapeutic benefit has been documented. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and enzyme-replacement therapy (ERT) with recombinant human I2S are two other options. In randomized clinical studies, only recombinant human I2S was tested.

There is just one FDA-approved medicine for treating Hunter syndrome patients, ELAPRASE (idursulfase), which was developed primarily by Shire and was later bought by Takeda. Furthermore, in January 2021, GCPharma received Japan manufacturing and marketing approval for HUNTERASE ICV (intracerebroventricular) Injection 15 mg (genericname: idursulfase-beta (recombinant)) as a treatment for Hunter syndrome, as well as the world's first and only drug for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II central nervous system symptoms. IZCARGO (pabinafusp Alfa) from JCR Pharmaceuticals is another Hunter syndrome treatment licensed in Japan.

Furthermore, the introduction of gene therapies, which may target and then modify specific stretches of genetic code, may provide a significant challenge to ERT-based therapies in the near future because they are less expensive and only occur once in a lifetime. The Centre for Genomic Engineering discovered that Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) gene treatments are 99% correct.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for Hunter syndrome @ Drugs for Hunter Syndrome Treatment

Key Hunter Syndrome Therapies and Companies

DNL310: Denali Therapeutics Inc.

JR-141: JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

RGX-121: REGENXBIO Inc.

HGT-HIT-045: Shire/Takeda

To know more about Hunter syndrome clinical trials, visit @ Hunter Syndrome Treatment Drugs

Hunter Syndrome Market Dynamics

The Hunter syndrome market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Once approved, the one-time use of gene replacement therapies by Regenxbio is poised to revolutionize the landscape of treatment for MPS II patients. This groundbreaking approach promises to elevate market revenue to unprecedented heights, ushering in a new era of therapy for individuals afflicted by this rare and devastating disorder. The Hunter Outcome Survey (HOS) registry plays a pivotal role in this endeavor, diligently collecting data to enhance our comprehension of MPS II and furthering the cause of improved patient care.

Committed organizations are working tirelessly to provide essential information and raise awareness about this often-overlooked ailment. The thriving research and development efforts within this field are progressively unraveling the disease’s intricate nuances, holding the potential to advance diagnosis and, in turn, create a highly lucrative market opportunity that could transform the lives of MPS II patients.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Hunter syndrome, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Hunter syndrome market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Hunter syndrome market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the Hunter syndrome market. The approved therapies ELAPRASE and HUNTERASE, while beneficial for treating MPS II, have a notable drawback in that they are unable to cross the blood-brain barrier. This limitation is a significant concern for the majority of patients who suffer from the severe phenotype of the disease, as effective treatment options that can address central nervous system involvement are lacking.

Moreover, Hunter syndrome treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the Hunter syndrome market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Hunter syndrome market growth.

Hunter Syndrome Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Hunter Syndrome Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Hunter Syndrome Market Size in 2022 USD 400 Million Key Hunter Syndrome Companies Denali Therapeutics Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., REGENXBIO Inc., Shire, Takeda, and others Key Hunter Syndrome Therapies DNL310, JR-141, RGX-121, HGT-HIT-045, and others

Scope of the Hunter Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Hunter Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Hunter Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Hunter Syndrome Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Hunter Syndrome Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Hunter Syndrome Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hunter Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about Hunter syndrome drugs in development @ Hunter Syndrome Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Hunter Syndrome Market Key Insights 2. Hunter Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3. Hunter Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 4. Hunter Syndrome Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Hunter Syndrome Treatment and Management 7. Hunter Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Hunter Syndrome Marketed Drugs 10. Hunter Syndrome Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Hunter Syndrome Market Analysis 12. Hunter Syndrome Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Hunter Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast

Hunter Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hunter syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Hunter Syndrome Pipeline

Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Hunter syndrome companies, including AVROBIO, Capsida Biotherapeutics, GENERIUM Pharmaceuticals, Denali Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, ArmaGen Technologies, Homology Medicines, among others.

Mucopolysaccharidosis Pipeline

Mucopolysaccharidosis Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key mucopolysaccharidosis companies, including Eli Lilly and Company, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., Athira Pharma, Aptinyx Inc., among others.

Mucopolysaccharidosis I Market

Mucopolysaccharidosis I Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mucopolysaccharidosis I companies, including BioStrategies LC, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Esteve Pharmaceuticals SA, GC Biopharma Corp, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Jupiter Neurosciences Inc, Lacerta Therapeutics Inc, M6P Therapeutics, among others.

Mucopolysaccharidosis III Market

Mucopolysaccharidosis III Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mucopolysaccharidosis III companies, including Allievex Corp, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, ArmaGen Inc, BioStrategies LC, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Esteve Pharmaceuticals SA, GC Biopharma Corp, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com