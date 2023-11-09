Submit Release
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark offloads over $53 million in cocaine

A DrugBust  by crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark (WPC 1106) offloaded more than 4,065 lbs of cocaine worth over $53 million at U.S. Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

The offloaded drugs were interdicted during five separate cases in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea by the crews of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant, USS Farragut (DDG 99) and Royal Navy Ship HMS Dauntless (D33).

Along with the illicit narcotics, 21 suspected smugglers were apprehended and face federal prosecution by The United States Department of Justice.

