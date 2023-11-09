Mundimex Offers Patented, Environmentally Friendly Magnetizer® Water Softener Systems to Improve Water Quality
Magnetizer® provides a modern & environmentally responsible approach to the challenges of hard water, including permanent active carbon- & salt-free treatment.
What looks like a rather inconspicuous metallic shape is a sophisticated, high-performance tool. Magnetizer is a powerful device full of innovative technology. With a fast ROI, it's a no-brainer.”HATFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home and enterprise water softener systems have become vital to households and companies worldwide, combating many challenges associated with hard water. Magnetizer®, an established name in environmentally friendly water treatment technology since 1987, offers an innovative monopolar solution that stands out in the market, providing numerous benefits for homeowners and businesses.
— Grant Falante
Traditional water softener systems typically rely on ion-exchange resins, salt, active carbon, or chemicals to remove hardness minerals like Calcium and Magnesium from water. While effective, these systems can be costly to install and maintain, and they require continual renewable while generating wastewater that contains high levels of chemical compounds like, e.g., salt or activated carbon, which is harmful to the environment. This is where Magnetizer® comes offering a sustainable and ecological alternative.
It employs advanced magnetic water treatment technology, placing the latest-generation NASA-deployed permanent ceramic alloy magnets encased in high-grade plastisol coating. It contains a patented Flux Driver Plate™, easily attached with plastic ties around any pipe without any infrastructure modification. The unique magnet configuration treating any passing fluid in the most efficient patented monopolar method creates a solid, unipolar, and focused magnetic field that uniquely affects water’s properties. Here’s how it works:
𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗣𝗜𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: the magnetic field changes the bond structure of minerals in the water. They stay suspended in water instead of forming hard scale deposits, preventing scale buildup in pipes, faucets, and appliances. They evacuate through open faucet flow, enriching water in those recovered minerals.
𝗘𝗡𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗨𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗬: The altered water behavior makes it easier to dissolve (cure) existing scale deposits, gradually cleaning your plumbing system over time and preventing them from forming limescale.
𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗗 𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚 Softened water enhances soap and detergent efficiency, allowing you to use less while enjoying a richer lather. This results in savings on cleaning and personal care products.
𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗚𝗬 𝗘𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗬: By preventing scale buildup in water heaters, boilers, heat exchangers, cooling towers, and other appliances and water-carrying equipment, Magnetizer® improves energy efficiency, reducing energy bills. According to a report by the US government, consumers can save up to 48% of energy bills by eliminating 3/8th of an inch (9.5 mm) of scale deposits.
𝗘𝗡𝗩𝗜𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗟𝗬: Unlike traditional water softener systems that require salt regeneration, Magnetizer® does not consume chemicals, use activated carbon, or produce wastewater, making it highly eco-friendly.
𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘: These systems require no maintenance once installed, saving end-users time and money over the long term.
𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗛 𝗕𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗙𝗜𝗧𝗦: Users report improved skin and hair health using magnetically treated water. While these effects may vary, it’s an added potential benefit.
Mundi offers various models and sizes to suit home and enterprise water softener system requirements and needs. They are effortless to install and can be placed on the main water line, ensuring that all the water entering your home or plant is treated. This ensures that you enjoy the benefits of soft water throughout your household or production process. Also, since they are permanent in action, they can be transferred from old homes buildings to new ones. It is a one-time investment for a lifetime of benefits.
Magnetizer® provides a modern and environmentally responsible solution to the challenges of hard water. By harnessing the monopolar power of state-of-the-art magnets, this innovative water treatment system prevents scale buildup, enhances cleaning efficiency, lowers energy costs, and more. As an eco-friendly and low-maintenance option, it is an excellent choice for home and building/plant owners looking to improve their water quality and environmental footprint.
The foundation of Magnetizer® is the Nobel Prize-winning science of magneto-hydro-dynamics.
Consider a more efficient and sustainable approach to water softening in your home or enterprise. To know more, contact us:
Stefan Zawistowski
Mundimex, Inc.
+1 718-915-2934
info@mundi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Third Party's Raving Appraisal of Magnetizer®