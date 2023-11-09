Annual International Conference on ADHD Hosted by CHADD, ADDA and ACO Provides Practical Support and Guidance for the ADHD Community

2023 ADHD Conference Offers Two Options for Participation— Onsite in Baltimore November 30 Through December 2 and Online December 5 and 6

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2023 Annual International Conference on ADHD 2023, the leading experts in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) will convene to deliver trusted information about the latest research, treatment options, and practical guidance to members of the ADHD community. Hosted by CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), ADDA (Attention Deficit Disorder Association), and ACO (ADHD Coaches Organization), this premier event is open to everyone and will be held in Baltimore, Maryland, from November 30 through December 2, followed by an online Conference option with different sessions on December 5 and 6.



This year’s Conference, themed “Connect. Learn. Thrive.,” will feature 125 onsite sessions and 65 online sessions presented by renowned ADHD clinicians, researchers, and coaches, including trainings for healthcare professionals during Professional Day, educational presentations and workshops, peer-to-peer discussion groups, interactive activities, networking opportunities, an exhibit hall, a talent show, and much more. The intended audience includes adults with ADHD, parents and caregivers of children with ADHD, educators and school professionals, coaches and professional organizers, and clinicians and therapists who diagnose and treat patients with ADHD.

“Our Annual Conference offers a multitude of useful information for anyone with an interest in ADHD, whether for themselves, a child, a romantic partner, a client, a patient, or a student,” says CHADD Professional Expert and Conference Co-Chair Ari Tuckman, PsyD. “Whether you’re new to ADHD or familiar with this diagnosis, you’ll find essential evidence-based information, education, and guidance, as well as support and community.”

Featured as keynote speakers at the 2023 Conference are psychiatrist, author, and YouTube personality Tracey Marks, MD, who will deliver the opening keynote titled “The Power and Peril of Online ADHD Information”; professional organizer and self-proclaimed “recovering super slob” Cassandra Aarssen, whose presentation is titled “Harnessing the Hidden Strengths of my ADHD”; and YouTube star Steven Sharp Nelson from The Piano Guys, who credits ADHD as the superpower to his success. His keynote is titled “ADHD: Music to My Ears.”

Session topics during the onsite Conference in Baltimore include “Beyond Accommodations—Preparing Students for College Success,” “Everyday Self-Advocacy for the Neurodivergent Student,” “Invisible Disabilities at Work—Fostering Advocacy and Acceptance,” “Make it Sticky—Building Habits with Intention,” “Coping with Adult ADHD and Anxiety,” “Let’s Get Real About Your ADHD Relationship,” “Taming the Negative Voice in Your Head,” and “Management of Medications for the Treatment of ADHD,” among others.

Online Conference sessions include “Thriving with ADHD at Work,” “When to Worry About Your Children’s Worries; “From Chaos to Control—Planning Strategies That Work for ADHD,” “ADHD with Social Anxiety—Often Ignored,” “Carrot or Stick? What Parents Miss When Motivating Their Child,” “Communication Techniques that Work for ADHD-Impacted Couples,” “Understanding Accommodations—Surviving and Thriving in the Workplace,” “What Everyone Needs to Know About ADHD Medications,” and more.

The Annual International Conference on ADHD provides continuing education credits to physicians and nurses, mental health professionals, and ADHD and life coaches.

For more information about the Conference or to register, please visit the Annual International Conference on ADHD 2023 website.

About ADHD

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. It affects more than 10 percent of school-age children and more than four percent of adults across every age, gender, IQ, religion, and socioeconomic background.

There are three primary presentations of ADHD—predominantly inattentive, predominantly hyperactive/impulsive, and combined—each with a specific combination of symptoms. Symptoms can change over time, so children may fit different presentations as they get older, and adults may fit different presentations during various stages of life.

Without proper identification, diagnosis, and treatment, ADHD can have potentially devastating consequences, including reduced life expectancy, school or job failure, family stress and disruption, depression, relationship problems, substance use issues, accidental injuries, and legal difficulties. ADHD is highly manageable with an individualized multimodal treatment approach that can include behavioral interventions, parent and patient training, educational support, and medication.

A comprehensive evaluation by a professional is necessary to establish a diagnosis, rule out other causes, and determine the presence or absence of coexisting conditions.

About CHADD

CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is dedicated to improving the lives of the 17 million children and adults in the United States living with ADHD, as well as their families, educators, and healthcare professionals, through support, training, education, and advocacy. Visit chadd.org or call 301.306.7070, ext. 109, to learn more.

About ADDA

ADDA (Attention Deficit Disorder Association) provides information, resources, and networking opportunities to help adults with ADHD lead better lives. The organization brings together science and the human experience for adults with ADHD and professionals who serve them. Visit add.org or call 800.939.1019 to learn more.

About ACO

ACO (ADHD Coaches Organization) is the worldwide professional membership organization for ADHD coaches, committed to serving as the outstanding resource for the professions. Visit adhdcoaches.org or call 888.638.3999 to learn more.

Media Contacts

Barbara Link

610.668.2855

barbara@linkink.com

Tracy Simon

267.679.2774

tracy@tlsimonpr.com