Profire Energy to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16th

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today announced that Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, & Cameron Tidball, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:45pm CT and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

Qualified investors interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences should contact Steven Hooser at (214) 872-2710 or shooser@threepa.com.

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. However, in recent years, we have completed many installations of our burner-management solutions in other industries that we believe will be applicable as we expand our addressable market over time. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO and CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
214-872-2710


