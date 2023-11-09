Verizon Business announces donations to Wounded Warrior Project, Bunker Labs

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of the annual celebration of Veterans Day across the United States, Verizon Business today announced that it will donate a total of $40,000 to two deserving veteran-focused organizations.



Verizon Business will donate $20,000 to Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) , which offers free, life-changing mental, financial, and physical health programs for post-9/11 wounded veterans and their families, and $20,000 to Bunker Labs , an organization dedicated to providing community, programs, and courses to help military veterans and military spouses start and grow successful businesses and startups.

The donations mark a continuation of Verizon’s long-standing commitment to the military community and kick off a nearly week-long celebration of Veterans Day which includes activities across the company, including participation in Veterans Day parades in both San Diego and New York.

“Today there are nearly 20 million veterans in the United States who, at some point in their lives, wore the uniform of our nation,” said Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business. “That takes a special kind of person – one who believes in something bigger than themselves, and does what it takes to accomplish the mission with a sense of courage and commitment.

These characteristics are why we value the more than 8,000 veterans we employ and why I am proud to not only serve as the executive sponsor for VALOR, Verizon’s employee resource group dedicated to supporting our military community, but also of Verizon’s continued commitment to serving and supporting all our veterans.”

Verizon’s lasting dedication to those who have served has led to its being named a top 10 Military Friendly Company for five consecutive years, including three as the #1 Military Friendly Company.

“Verizon is an exciting partner we’re thrilled to welcome to the Bunker Labs family,” said Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs. “Their stalwart track record of supporting veterans is second to none, and we are grateful for their support and hopeful for future collaborations to help more veteran and military entrepreneurs chase the American Dream.”

Verizon’s donation will also help support WWP’s Warrior Week , a livestreaming charity event held during the week of Veterans Day. Now in its fourth year, Warrior Week’s seven days of livestreaming activities raise critical funds and awareness for warriors and their families, while also connecting veterans to each other and content creators nationwide.

“We’re grateful for Verizon’s generous support of Warrior Week, which provides streamers a unique and fun way to join our mission to honor and empower wounded warriors,” said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP vice president of business development. “Supporters like Verizon enable Wounded Warrior Project to transform the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities.”

Verizon also provides active-duty military, veterans and their families with access to exclusive benefits and discounts. To learn more, visit www.verizon.com/military .

