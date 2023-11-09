RE: Down to one lane // i89 South near mm 108

Roadway is back open!

From: Gomes, Cullen

Sent: Thursday, November 9, 2023 10:22 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>

Subject: Down to one lane // i89 South near mm 108

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Albans

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 in Georgia near mile marker 108 Southbound will be limited to ONE LANE for a multi vehicle slide-off.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173