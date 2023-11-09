Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment of Internationally-Renowned Farmer Ed Curry to Governor's Water Policy Council

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Ed Curry to the Governor’s Water Policy Council. Ed Curry is a fourth-generation farmer and has been farming in Pearce, Arizona for over 40 years. As President of Curry Seed and Chile Company, Curry has helped drive Arizona to the forefront of chile seed development, with the majority of all chiles grown commercially in the United States able to trace their genetic origins back to Curry’s Arizona farm.

In 2022, Curry served as Chairman of the International Pepper Conference, and was also recognized as Agriculturist of the Year by the Arizona Association FFA.

“Ed Curry has demonstrated a lifetime of achievement in agriculture and I am pleased to have him join the work of the Water Policy Council.” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “His expertise will be a valuable addition to the Council as it seeks to develop solutions that provide water security for all of Arizona.”

“I am honored at the opportunity to serve on the Governor’s Water Policy Council and ready to contribute to the process,” said Ed Curry. “I have dedicated my life to farming here in Arizona, and know the importance of water conservation and management. By working together we have an opportunity to ensure that our great-grandchildren will have the chance to live and farm in rural Arizona.”

Governor Hobbs’ Water Policy Council is a bipartisan group of experts tasked with developing policy recommendations for the Governor on key water issues. The Council includes representation from agriculture, water providers, tribes, executive agency cabinet officers, cities, the business community, industry, conservation organizations, university experts, the Arizona legislature, and more.