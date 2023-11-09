Maven Collective Marketing Named Top Women-Owned Global Digital Marketing Agency by Clutch 

Honorable Clutch Award Badges for Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant milestone, Maven Collective Marketing, the multiple award-winning B2B SaaS Microsoft Partner Marketing agency, has been crowned the "Top Women-Owned PPC, Content Marketing, SEO, Email Marketing, and SEM Digital Marketing Agency" by Clutch, the prestigious B2B review platform headquartered in DC. This noteworthy accolade underscores Maven Collective Marketing's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled marketing solutions to Microsoft Partners on a global scale.

Consistently demonstrating excellence across various categories, including PPC, Content Marketing, and SEO, Maven Collective Marketing stands as a beacon of industry recognition. Guiding the agency's strategic direction is Erica Hakonson, a trailblazer in advocating for women in both business and technology.

Reflecting on these achievements, Erica Hakonson, Founder and CEO of Maven Collective Marketing, said, "These commendations from Clutch are a testament to our team's dedication, and we take great pride in consistently delivering exceptional results for our clients."

An acclaimed figure, Hakonson has been honored with the Female Entrepreneur of the Year and the Top Small Business Female Executive Bronze Award by DataBird Business Journal, the Silver Award from the international Stevie Women in Business Awards, and an Editor's Choice accolade from the CanadianSME National Business Awards.

About Maven Collective Marketing:

Recognized as 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily and Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada 2023 by MarTech Outlook Magazine, Maven Collective Marketing is a leading B2B marketing agency that specializes in delivering measurable results for SaaS and software services clients worldwide, with a focus on Microsoft Partners. Their award-winning services encompass a wide range of digital marketing strategies, including branding, SEO, content development, website design/development, event marketing, paid advertising, etc. Plus, Microsoft Partner Marketing services including Commercial Marketplace listings, Co-Sell Ready listings, Partner Solutions Adoption Gallery listings, Partner profiles, innovative MS Partner Digital Self-Audit packages and tailored content creation services as the exclusive Content Development Services Provider for MSDynamics World.

Leveraging a deep knowledge of the Microsoft landscape, the agency has a solid reputation for creating dynamic, effective strategies for demand creation, lead generation, and customer retention. Since 2012, Maven Collective has consistently garnered prestigious industry recognition with accolades from Clutch, AVA Digital, w3, Davey, WebAward, dotComm, Ragan PR Daily, Summit Creative, and Summit Marketing Effectiveness. As a certified Google Partner, HubSpot Solutions Provider, ClickDimension Certified Business, ActiveCampaign Official Agency Partner, and Dripify Affiliate, Maven Collective's expertise sets them apart, supporting longstanding relationships with many valued clients.