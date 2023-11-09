Annapolis, MD – The Nutrient Management Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture in Annapolis, Maryland. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on review of the final report of the Farmer Task Force, as presented by facilitator Mike Foreman of Together Works. There will be a virtual option but members are encouraged to attend in person. For additional information or access to the link for the virtual meeting, please contact Dwight Dotterer at 410-841-5877.
Meeting Notice: Nutrient Management Advisory Committee To Meet on November 21, 2023
News Provided By
November 09, 2023, 17:11 GMT
You just read:
Meeting Notice: Nutrient Management Advisory Committee To Meet on November 21, 2023
News Provided By
November 09, 2023, 17:11 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.