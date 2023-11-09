Meeting Notice: Nutrient Management Advisory Committee To Meet on November 21, 2023

November 9, 2023

Annapolis, MD – The Nutrient Management Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture in Annapolis, Maryland. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on review of the final report of the Farmer Task Force, as presented by facilitator Mike Foreman of Together Works. There will be a virtual option but members are encouraged to attend in person. For additional information or access to the link for the virtual meeting, please contact Dwight Dotterer at 410-841-5877.