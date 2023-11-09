Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to be Commemorated at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) will hold a Commemoration Ceremony in front of the EMU Atatürk Monument on Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 08:45 on the 85th anniversary of the death of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Within the scope of the ceremony to be co-organized by EMU Atatürk Research and Application Center (ATAUM) and Atatürk Ideology Club, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç will place a wreath at the Atatürk Monument at 09:00. At 09:03, EMU-ATAUM President Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk will make a statement on 10 November. Following a moment of silence and National Anthem at 09:05, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç will deliver a speech at 09:10. The event will continue with a music recital to be performed by Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Education Department, Music Teaching Program’s student choir at 09:20.