11/09/2023

Governor Lamont Announces $11.7 Million in State Grants To Improve Transportation Safety and Accessibility in 17 Towns and Cities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation is awarding $11.7 million in grants to 17 towns and cities across Connecticut under the state-funded Community Connectivity Grant Program.

Now in its fifth round of awards, the program is an infrastructure improvement initiative that provides funding for local projects that improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users in urban, suburban, and rural communities.

“These projects help connect people to their communities, promote economic development, create more vibrant town centers, and encourage environmentally friendly transportation options,” Governor Lamont said. “Supporting this program with state dollars is improving the quality of life for towns and cities throughout the state.”

“Increasing safety and improving connectivity are top priorities for the Connecticut Department of Transportation,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “Through the Community Connectivity Grant Program, we are helping make our village, town, and city centers safer and more accessible. Thank you to Governor Lamont and the State Bond Commission for ensuring these funds are available to assist towns and cities with important projects.”

The grants approved under this fifth round include:

Berlin : Kensington Transit Oriented Development Sidewalk Improvements ($780,000)

Branford : Pedestrian Connectivity Improvements ($800,000)

Bridgeport : ADA Improvements in the East Side ($798,008)

Bristol : Replacing Handicap Ramps at Key Locations ($793,184)

Canton : Safety Connections to Farmington River Rail Trail ($223,478)

East Granby : Town Campus Sidewalk Connections ($690,000)

East Hampton : Village Center Sidewalks and Streetscape ($800,000)

Manchester : Keeney Street Sidewalk Installation ($800,000)

New Britain : West Main Street Pedestrian Connectivity and Safety Improvements ($794,400)

New Haven : Wintergreen Area Pedestrian Improvements ($669,600)

Norwalk : Hospital Hill Village Safety Enhancements ($800,000)

Plainfield : Phase 1, Segment 1B Shepard Hill Road Safety Improvements ($604,800)

Shelton : Downtown Shelton ADA Improvements Project ($563,000)

South Windsor : Town of South Windsor Cross Town Trails ($800,000)

Stamford : Belltown Neighborhood Connectivity and Safety Project ($800,000)

Waterbury : Baldwin Street Sidewalk Improvements-Phase I ($784,835)

Wolcott : Bicycle/Pedestrian Bridge/Sidewalk Over the Cornelis Dam ($231,000)

Municipalities that have been selected to receive grants will be expected to complete the project within three years. The funding limits for grants awarded in this solicitation are between $100,000 and $800,000. The 121 grants awarded in all five rounds total more than $50 million. Additional allocations under this program are expected in 2024.

For more information on the Community Connectivity Grant Program, visit portal.ct.gov/DOT/PP_Intermodal/CTConnectivity/CT-Connectivity-CCGP.