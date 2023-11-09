HORROR-THRILLER “THE ISLANDS TELL OF IT” UNVEILS THE GRIPPING MYSTERIES BEHIND AN ANCIENT FOLKLORE
Author Patty Fischer skillfully intertwines ancient legends with contemporary investigative drama, offering readers a masterful blend in her latest novelTORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unravel the haunting secrets of an age-old legend on a quest for justice in Patty Fischer’s debut novel, “The Islands Tell of It.” The narrative unfolds following a series of baffling assaults, inciting Detectives Glenda McMahan and Luther Charles to launch a profound investigation. Their relentless pursuit uncovers an eerie connection between the horrifying attacks to an ancient myth from the annals of Philippine folklore.
The enigmatic tale begins within the twilight hours of a tranquil Midwestern town. College professor Melanie Rossen's ordinary evening jog through Shadyside Park takes a chilling turn, morphing into an unnerving experience that defies conventional understanding. As Detectives McMahan and Charles delve deeper, they come across the victim’s harrowing account—a man transformed into a hideous creature after performing a bloodcurdling ritual and uttering the word, "Balut."
As cases of terrifying attacks pile up, the detectives are forced to operate beyond traditional law enforcement boundaries. The revelation of the suspect’s identity prompted Detective McMahan to lead a Westward journey to Big Sur, California. Her discoveries test her fortitude, leaving her to doubt her identity and competency as an administrator of the law.
"The Islands Tell Of It" presents a captivating, deeply intricate narrative, weaving ancient legends with modern-day suspenseful inquiry, promising readers a riveting and thought-provoking journey into the depths of folklore and the human psyche. Fischer’s masterful hand at blurring the boundaries between fiction and reality by seamlessly merging a lore into vivid tale shines through in this masterpiece.
Plunge into the rich alternate realm of Patty Fischer’s "The Islands Tell Of It." Get a copy now on Amazon and explore the spellbinding account of horror and mystery.
