Call for Poets – Plymouth Poet Laureate Search for 2024

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Hometown Laureates, Inc. (AHL) has officially opened the search for the next Plymouth Poet Laureate, whose term begins in April 2024.

The Plymouth Poet Laureate program began in 2019 through the support of regional economic development nonprofit, The Plymouth Foundation. This led to the selection of Plymouth’s first Poet Laureate, Stephan Delbos, in April 2020. During his term, Mr. Delbos created the Plymouth Poetry Forum Facebook page, which enabled him to bring inspiration and poetry to the Plymouth community and beyond, even during pandemic lockdowns. AHL is extremely proud of Mr. Delbos’ accomplishments throughout his term and is grateful for his role in delivering on the mission of the Plymouth Poet Laureate program.

“The excitement that the AHL Board experiences when we create a poetry reading can only be matched by the magic that results during these live events – such as the recent reading featuring Mr. Delbos and nationally known New York Times bestselling author and poet, Maggie Smith, at The Spire Center for Performing Arts in October, and with the Plymouth Poetry Festival last June, and with the Open Mic in conjunction with The Local Seen/PACTV in April,” said Jennifer Harris, President, America’s Hometown Laureates. “We look forward to hearing the voice of the next Plymouth Poet Laureate as we continue our promise to deliver cultural experiences through poetry to the Plymouth community.”

AHL has received six (6) grants/sponsors in the short time since its incorporation. Plymouth Cultural Council, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Plymouth 400 Legacy, and the Town of Plymouth Promotions Fund grants have all contributed to the ability to bring poetry to the Plymouth community while supporting local businesses who have provided advertising, space, refreshments and an open view of cultural programming.

The Call for Poets is actively seeking nominations to become the next Plymouth Poet Laureate. People can submit poets’ names or can be self-nominated. Applicants should submit the following:

• One-page “Poet’s Statement,” describing your vision for the responsibilities of the Poet Laureate position

• Resume or curriculum vitae

• Three (3) published original works

Applications are due by Friday, December 15, 2023, and can be submitted via email with PDF attachment to Hometownlaureates@gmail.com. Paper submission can be mailed or dropped off at the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce, 100 Armstrong Rd., Suite 204, Plymouth, MA 02360.

For more information, contact Jennifer Harris at hometownlaureates@gmail.com or visit https://hometownlaureates.com.