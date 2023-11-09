DEQ to Hold Community Meeting about Private Well Sampling Near Sampson County Landfill

RALEIGH –The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School Gym/Auditorium in Roseboro.

DEQ will share updates on the sampling of private drinking water wells in neighborhoods near the Sampson County landfill for PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Staff will be available to answer questions from the public about these efforts.

When: Thursday, November 16 at 6 p.m.

Where: Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School

305 West Pleasant Street, Roseboro, NC 28382

Speaker sign-up will be available upon arrival at the meeting.

For more information on PFAS in North Carolina and the Department’s Actions Strategy for PFAS, visit DEQ’s Understanding PFAS page.