Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,395 in the last 365 days.

DEQ to Hold Community Meeting about Private Well Sampling Near Sampson County Landfill

RALEIGH –The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School Gym/Auditorium in Roseboro.

DEQ will share updates on the sampling of private drinking water wells in neighborhoods near the Sampson County landfill for PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.  Staff will be available to answer questions from the public about these efforts.

When:        Thursday, November 16 at 6 p.m.

Where:      Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School 
                    305 West Pleasant Street, Roseboro, NC 28382

Speaker sign-up will be available upon arrival at the meeting.

For more information on PFAS in North Carolina and the Department’s Actions Strategy for PFAS, visit DEQ’s Understanding PFAS page.

You just read:

DEQ to Hold Community Meeting about Private Well Sampling Near Sampson County Landfill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more