Beginning of a working visit in the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, November 9 - On November 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on a working visit to participate in the 16th Summit of the Heads of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states.

At the Tashkent International Airport named after Islam Karimov, the distinguished guest, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, and other officials.

