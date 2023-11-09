Ultrafiltration Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.8 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Technological advancements in the ultrafiltration process and growth in demand for clean water in industrial applications are expected to fuel the ultrafiltration market size in the near future.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ultrafiltration market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 6.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for radiofrequency identification (RFID) market in healthcare is expected to close at US$ 2.6 billion

Increasing environmental regulations and water quality standards, especially in industrial and municipal sectors, are driving the adoption of ultrafiltration technology for efficient water and wastewater treatment. The demand for high-quality and safe food and beverages is rising. Ultrafiltration is used for clarification, concentration, and removal of microorganisms, making it a vital technology for this food and beverage industry

Ultrafiltration plays a vital role in wastewater treatment plants. It is used to remove suspended solids, organic matter, bacteria, and pathogens from wastewater before its discharge or reuse. An increase in focus on water reuse and the implementation of stricter environmental regulations for wastewater discharge are driving ultrafiltration market dynamics.

Industries such as water treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing are taking proactive steps to reduce their carbon footprint and minimize adverse environmental impacts. Traditional filtration methods often come with drawbacks such as excessive energy consumption, chemical usage, and the generation of substantial waste. Demand for greener filtration solutions, particularly in the form of energy-efficient ultrafiltration technologies, is gaining remarkable traction.

Ultrafiltration equipment manufacturers are investing in the development of membranes that have extended lifespans, reducing the frequency of replacements and thus the generation of waste. These membranes are also engineered to be more resistant to fouling and scaling, leading to longer operational cycles and enhanced sustainability.

The global landscape is relatively fragmented, with a mix of sizeable multinational ultrafiltration providers and smaller regional players. A few major companies dominate the market. There is also a significant presence of smaller and specialized companies offering ultrafiltration equipment and solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the ultrafiltratio n was valued at US$ 2.3 billion.

was valued at US$ 2.3 billion. Based on membrane type, the polymeric membrane type segment will dominate the global landscape during the forecast period.

By module, the hollow-fiber module segment is projected to hold the largest share from 2023 to 2031.

Ultrafiltration Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Ongoing research and development lead to the creation of more efficient and durable membrane materials, enhancing the performance of ultrafiltration systems.

The global population growth and urbanization result in higher demand for clean water, which, in turn, drives the need for advanced water treatment solutions, including ultrafiltration.

The demand for polymeric membranes is high as they are cost-effective compared to other materials such as ceramic or metallic membranes.

Ultrafiltration Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and industrial development fuel market progress in the region. Expansion in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and electronics industries also drives market statistics in Asia Pacific.

These industries require reliable and efficient water treatment solutions to meet their process water needs and comply with stringent environmental regulations.

North America is a significant market for ultrafiltration technology, driven by strict environmental regulations, water scarcity concerns, and the need for clean water in various industries, including municipal water treatment, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

Strict water quality regulations, especially in industries such as pharmaceuticals and food processing, are driving the demand for ultrafiltration systems in the United States.

Key Developments in the Ultrafiltration Market

On February 25, 2021, Toray Industries, Inc. declared the development of an innovative polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and ultrafiltration membrane designed for water treatment that offers remarkable virus elimination rates and high water permeability.

In March 2023, DuPont launched the next generation of multi-capillary PES In-Out Ultrafiltration (UF) membrane of the brand DuPont Multibore PRO. This product can help customers reduce the number of modules needed in water purification systems, as part of multi-technology approaches to desalination, municipal drinking water, or industrial water applications.

Ultrafiltration Market – Key Segments

By Membrane Type

Polymeric

Ceramic

Others

By Module

Tubular

Hollow-fiber

Plate & Frame

Others

By End-use

Municipal Water Treatment

Power

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

