Artificial Intelligence In Security Market Analysis 2023-2027: Projected Growth Rate, Driving Factors And Promising Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In Security Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence In Security Global Market Report 2023, the global artificial intelligence in security market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by the pressing need for enhanced cybersecurity. Further, the artificial intelligence in security market is set to surge from $18.52 billion in 2022 to $22.7 billion in 2023, boasting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The artificial intelligence in security market's upward trajectory is expected to continue, with projections indicating a growth to $50.25 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 22%.



Cybersecurity Threats: A Key Driver of Growth

The increasing risks of cyberattacks are a pivotal factor propelling the growth of the artificial intelligence in security market. Cyberattacks, including phishing, represent malicious attempts to gain unauthorized access to computer systems, networks, and data with the intent to cause harm. As organizations strive to fortify their defenses and respond to evolving threats, there is a growing demand for advanced artificial intelligence security solutions. These solutions employ methods such as encryption, anomaly detection, and behavior analysis to safeguard data. This surge in cyberattacks underscores the critical importance of artificial intelligence in security.

Learn More In-Depth On The Artificial Intelligence In Security Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-security-global-market-report

Technological Advancements: A Pioneering Trend

The adoption of advanced technology is a prominent trend in the artificial intelligence in security market. Major industry players are at the forefront of incorporating cutting-edge technologies to maintain their competitive positions. In March 2023, Microsoft Corporation unveiled the Security Copilot, an AI-powered cybersecurity assistant tool designed to empower professionals in identifying breaches and threat signals and enhancing data analysis. This innovative tool integrates Microsoft's cybersecurity-specific training model, encompassing a staggering 65 trillion daily alerts and global threat intelligence.

Geographical Dynamics

As of 2022, North America held the largest share in the artificial intelligence in security market. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, underlining the global expansion of AI-powered security solutions.

Artificial Intelligence In Security Market Segmentation

The Artificial Intelligence in Security Global Market Report 2023 offers a detailed analysis of market segmentation:

Component: Services

Software Solutions: Identity And Access Management (IAM)

Risk And Compliance Management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Antivirus Or Antimalware

Intrusion Detection Or Prevention System (IDS Or IPS)

Other Solutions Deployment: On-Cloud

On-Premise Security Type: Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Other Security Types End-Users: Enterprise

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance)

Government And Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive And Transportation

Infrastructure

Other End-Users





Get A Free Sample Of The Global Artificial Intelligence In Security Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12703&type=smp

The Artificial Intelligence in Security Global Market Report 2023 presents an invaluable resource for stakeholders in the artificial intelligence in security sector. With the artificial intelligence in security market poised for robust growth, businesses, investors, and cybersecurity professionals can harness this report to their advantage.

Artificial Intelligence In Security Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the artificial intelligence in security market size, artificial intelligence in security market segments, artificial intelligence in security market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Security Solutions Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-solutions-global-market-report

IoT Security Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-security-global-market-report

Security As A Service Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-as-a-service-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model