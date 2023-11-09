MDC offers free Bird Nests Revealed! programs Nov. 18 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Bird nests have as much unusual variety as the birds who rear young in them. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering free Bird Nests Revealed! programs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Bird nests built in the spring are revealed in autumn when leaves fall from trees and shrubs. Kristen Muelleman, MDC naturalist, will talk about the different types of nests birds use, from those carefully woven with twigs to hideaways in tree cavities. Muelleman will lead a hike at the Discovery Center to view some of the nests now visible. Participants will also get to build their own decorative nests from natural materials to take home.

This program is open to participants ages 8 and older. Registration is required. To register for the 10 a.m. session, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zda. To register for the 12:30 p.m. session, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZdC.

For information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.