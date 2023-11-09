360iResearch Study Rates Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometer in Top League for Overall Product Satisfaction
WATERTOWN, MA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monitoring a patient’s health has never been more critical in the contemporary landscape of healthcare. With hospitals worldwide facing financial difficulties and a shortage of skilled personnel, the efficiency and reliability of medical equipment play pivotal roles in the delivery of healthcare services. The importance of precise and rapid temperature measurement in clinical settings is highlighted by recent endorsements of Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers.
Overall product satisfaction score of 8,52 out of 10
Based in Watertown, Massachusetts, Exergen has recently made headlines by ranking second in the ‘Medical Thermometer Market Research Report; Global Forecast 2023-2030’ by 360iResearch. In the report, the performance of over 30 vendors is analyzed.
The report illuminates the high product satisfaction associated with Exergen, scoring an impressive 8.52 out of 10. This score is a composite measure reflecting value for money, ease of use, product features, and customer support—crucial factors in a field where precision and reliability can significantly impact patient outcomes.
- Value for money is a direct reference to the return on investment, an essential consideration for medical facilities navigating economic constraints. Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers are not only competitively priced but also reduce the need for repeated measurements, thus conserving valuable resources. Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers also eliminate the need for disposable products that prevent cross-contamination, such as use-once throwaway caps. Hospital-grade Temporal Artery Thermometers from Exergen offer warranties ranging from 7 years to a lifetime, making them excellent value for money.
- Ease of use: High-pressure environments such as hospitals require easy-to-use medical instruments like Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers that minimize the time necessary to measure a patient's temperature. Exergen's thermometers are celebrated for their usability, with measurements possible in a mere 2-3 seconds.
- The product features of Exergen's thermometers are innovative, offering non-invasive, accurate readings that align with the needs of healthcare providers and at-home users. The Temporal Artery Thermometer, for instance, is compatible with major spot monitors, streamlining patient care in bustling settings. In addition to an innovative ergonomic design and a head made of super plastic that is almost 30 times stronger than normal plastic, The Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer uses a 9V battery that can capture 1,000 readings per second. Highly advanced Heat Balance Algorithms developed by Exergen further improve accuracy.
- Customer support is another cornerstone of Exergen's success, with robust pre-sales and post-sales services ensuring that healthcare professionals can rely on technical assistance whenever necessary.
Dr. Francesco Pompei, founder and CEO of Exergen, emphasizes the company's dedication to enhancing global healthcare through their innovative infrared thermometers. “Our non-invasive and very easy to use Temporal Artery Thermometers signify a leap in productivity, which is paramount during these challenging times for healthcare institutions around the globe.”
Temporal Artery Thermometers for hospitals and homes
Exergen's portfolio encompasses models like the TAT-5000S, TAT-5000S connected, TAT-2000, and TAT-2000C, each designed to meet the demands of various healthcare settings, from large hospitals to consumer homes. As an example, the TAT-5000 is tailored for large hospital settings, can be used as a standalone thermometer but also integrates seamlessly with many renowned spot monitors from brands like Philips, GE, Mindray, Nihon Kohden, Dräger, Comen, Edan and others. The TAT-2000 and TAT-2000C models are suitable for smaller clinics, screening and consumer use, providing professional-level temperature measurements with the convenience of a consumer product.
About Exergen
Exergen Corporation, the leader in non-contact temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters at lower costs, with higher accuracy, less process control and higher reliability than previously possible. With its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen is known in both the healthcare and consumer markets. The company was founded by MIT educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who owns more than 70 patents. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.
