BioAdaptives Highlights Continued Success of Popular LUNG ARMOR™ System as US Enters Flu Season

The World Economic Forum has highlighted the Pirola variant which has been observed in several countries as COVID-19 cases begin rising again

The CDC expects this year’s hospitalizations from COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza to be higher than the pre-pandemic levels .

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a leading developer and distributor of innovative, all-natural dietary supplements, is highlighting its popular LUNG ARMOR™ system as the United States enters flu season. LUNG ARMOR™ is a unique combination of two innovative technologies that promote powerful, effortless breathing and robust, healthy lungs.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., CEO BioAdaptives, Inc., said, “Influenza activity often begins in October and peaks between December and February. Adults 65 and older, young children and those with certain chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of complications from the flu.

“The CDC has warned that it expects hospitalizations from COVID-19, RSV infections and flu this year to be higher than the pre-pandemic levels and this week it announced expanded viral surveillance of international travelers beyond COVID-19 testing, to include flu and RSV, underscoring the need to take precautions to protect against serious illness.

“BioAdaptives’ LUNG ARMOR™ system provides a unique, two-pronged cleaning and strengthening for the lungs. Our LUNG CLEANSER™ is a proprietary device that uses a low-frequency acoustic wave to stimulate the natural chronometric action of the lung cilia to sweep contaminated secretions up and out of the lungs. Daily use of the LUNG CLEANSER™ also supports healthy breathing by creating positive pressure that increases the capacity of the lungs to absorb oxygen and release carbon dioxide, and strengthens respiratory muscles connected to the ribcage and the diaphragm.

“The LUNG CLEANSER™ works alongside our popular PRIMILUNGS™ antiviral supplement, which boosts the immune system and increases resistance to the inflammatory effects of foreign substances that are known to invade the lungs.”

The global respiratory care devices market was valued at $21.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $31.8 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.

BioAdaptives’ drug-free products are formulated to aid in breathing, pain relief, immune defense, cognition, focus, fatigue reduction, sleep, healing, anti-aging and more. BioAdaptives’ LUNG ARMOR™ system, including PRIMILUNGS™, is available at https://www.shopbioadaptives.com/products/lung-armor .

About LUNG ARMOR™

LUNG ARMOR™ is a unique combination of two innovative technologies that promote powerful, effortless breathing and robust, healthy lungs: The LUNG CLEANSER™, a lung cleaning and strengthening device, works in tandem with PRIMILUNGS™, a natural antiviral supplement formulation that boosts the immune system and increases resistance to the inflammatory effects of foreign substances that are known to invade the lungs. LUNG CLEANSER™ helps the lungs to gently loosen and expel sticky mucus secretions containing trapped germs, toxic particles, allergic irritants, and harmful chemicals. PRIMILUNGS™ is composed of all natural ingredients known to be safe and to have powerful anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities. PRIMILUNGS™ helps the immune system to give critical protection for the lungs and other vital organs.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best sources around the world and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. BioAdaptives’ current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™, MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans. The Company’s products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. BioAdaptives’ wholly owned subsidiary, LiveStock Impact, Inc markets Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All In One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses. LiveStock Impact, Inc is also positioned to develop and market botanical drugs.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

