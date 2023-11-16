People Like Us and World School Home Swap Join Forces to Promote Global Education through Home Exchange
This collaboration, rooted in shared values of respect, curiosity, and open-mindedness is a commitment to global education beyond traditional classrooms
Excited to welcome World School Home Swap to People Like Us! Partnering with vibrant communities aligns with our strategy, providing a space for mutual benefits within the larger PLU community.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned home exchange community, People Like Us (PLU), announces an exciting partnership with the pioneering organization, World School Home Swap (WSHS).
The Founders of WSHS, Gillian and Tom Mc Bain, are passionate advocates of the worldschooling philosophy, emphasizing the importance of exposing students to diverse cultures and experiences. WSHS recognizes that students can receive no greater education than by experiencing and interacting with the world around them, a belief shared wholeheartedly by PLU. Gillian Mc Bain said: “World School Home Swap (WSHS) started as a humble hobby when I was looking to exchange my Scottish apartment for a home in Canada. From that small beginning, the community has grown and evolved over the years. This partnership promises to bring great benefits to WSHS members by creating more opportunities for families to explore the world and educate themselves through travel. The supportive team at PLU will provide WSHS members with access to new accommodation options, and we are delighted to be partnering with them”.
At the heart of this partnership lie shared values, including respect, curiosity, open-mindedness, and generosity. This union is a testament to the belief that global education not only broadens minds but also enriches lives.
World School Home Swap stands to gain valuable benefits from this partnership, including a professional home exchange service offered by PLU. This collaboration will provide WSHS members with unmatched opportunities for cultural immersion beyond textbooks, language proficiency, global communication, experiential learning, and real-world problem-solving.
People Like Us will also benefit immensely by growing a global community that shares the same core values, aligning with their development strategy. Additionally, PLU is enthusiastic about the learning opportunities derived from promoting family travel through the worldschooling perspective.
As Drew Seitam, the Founder and CEO of People Like Us, affirms, "We are thrilled to welcome World School Home Swap’s vibrant community at People Like Us. This partnership is in line with our strategy to partner with communities and offer a welcoming space for them to interact within the group, all while benefiting from the larger People Like Us community and services."
By combining their strengths, People Like Us and World School Home Swap aim to foster a unique and enriching environment that champions global education and cultural exchange through the incredible world of home exchange.
About People Like Us:
Established in 2018, People Like Us is a membership-based global home exchange network with over 8,000 members in 120 countries. Built on values of sharing, generosity, and respect, PLU connects travelers worldwide, allowing them to exchange homes, immerse themselves in local cultures, and form authentic connections. With a distinguished five-star Trustpilot rating and the industry's most vibrant Facebook group, PLU's innovative "Globe" model offers flexibility and diverse hospitality options. PLU's expansion reaches both individuals and established communities, catering to a growing and diverse member base.
PeopleLikeUs.world facebook.com/groups/peoplelikeus.world
About World School Home Swap:
World School Home Swap, is an organization that champions worldschooling, a rising movement that blends education, travel, and cultural immersion. Their mission is to provide families with accommodation solutions while embarking on unique and transformative adventures around the globe. By embracing this innovative approach, families can expand their horizons, broaden their perspectives, and create lasting memories. WSHS truly believes that education extends far beyond the classroom, and with their accommodation platform, families can embark on an exciting journey of discovery, exploration, and personal growth.
