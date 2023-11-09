Sword Health and Employer Direct Healthcare Partner to Offer Unique, Integrated Experience for Musculoskeletal Pain Care

The companies will integrate systems to create a seamless experience to improve patient care as well as reduce complexity and costs

DALLAS AND NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH), whose SurgeryPlus® solution is the leading high performance specialty network for surgical care nationwide, and Sword Health, the first and only end-to-end platform to predict, prevent and treat pain, are announcing a new, highly integrated partnership that will deliver a complete solution to musculoskeletal care, from conservative care to surgical care for those who need it. As part of this partnership, Sword is introducing a solution specifically to support cancer patients during and after treatment, which is exclusively launching with EDH. The new Sword solution will focus on recovering mobility and strength, aiming to improve function and quality of life, and alleviate psychological distress for those patients.

Through this partnership, the companies will build a first-of-its-kind system integration that will make use of the two companies’ solutions for a truly seamless experience for clients and members. Clients will be able to purchase the integrated solution on a single contract, or add services to any existing contract with a simple order form, including both EDH’s surgery and cancer solutions and Sword’s full range of products, including Digital Physical Therapy, the cancer-centric program, Bloom (women’s pelvic health), Move, Academy, Predict and On-Call. Members proceeding through a care journey will benefit from automated referrals, technological integrations and jointly managed care across both virtual and in-person modalities, all of which combine to improve patient care as well as reduce complexity and costs.

Chronic pain is one of the world’s largest silent health epidemics. 50% of adults suffer from back or joint pain, while 20% have reached the chronic stage, making it the #1 cost driver in healthcare. Tackling this challenge requires comprehensive, end-to-end solutions like this new partnership between Sword and Employer Direct Healthcare.

“The US has a huge pain problem and it's incredibly difficult and costly to treat, but Sword is changing that for members and employers,” said John Zutter, CEO, Employer Direct Healthcare. “By partnering and integrating our solutions, we’re able to offer healthcare the way it should be - easy to use and highly effective at helping people feel better.”

“We found in EDH a partner that is advancing specialty care networks with our same priorities - a strong focus on improving access and driving superior clinical outcomes while saving costs for the members and clients,” said Virgilio Bento, founder and CEO, Sword Health. “This has been our approach since we launched, and for that reason, we're very excited about the potential of this partnership. It is unlike anything that has been done in this space, and it holds great promise for the future of healthcare.”

About Employer Direct Healthcare

EDH is a market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company’s solutions transform healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide.

EDH’s first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions of covered members across hundreds of employers. In 2022, the company launched a first of its kind, comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution.

For more information and the latest updates about EDH, visit EDHC.com

About Sword Health

Sword Health is on a mission to free two billion people from pain as the world’s first and only end-to-end platform to predict, prevent and treat pain. With 62% of members reporting to be pain-free and up to 70% reduction in surgery intent, Sword is using technology to save millions of dollars for its clients and is available through more than 10,000 employers across three continents. Today, Sword holds the majority of industry patents, wins 70% of competitive evaluations, and has raised more than $300 million from top venture firms like Founders Fund, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures. Recently recognized as a Forbes Best Startup Employer, Sword has become the fastest-growing pain solution since going to market in 2020. To learn more, visit www.SwordHealth.com.







