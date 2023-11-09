Water Flosser Market Set to Soar with 6.4% CAGR, Reaching US$ 2,023.2 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights, Water flossers gain traction due to their immediate benefits, enhancing teeth appearance and aiding in whitening. Rising trends drive their increasing consumer appeal.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water flosser market valuation is US$ 1,088 million in 2023. In 2022, the market was valued at US$ 1,020 million. During the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, the growth of the market is expected to be modest, with a CAGR of 6.4%. The size of the water flosser market is expected to reach US$ 2,023.2 million by 2033.



With lifestyles changing for the better around the world, dental care is growing in importance for many people. Specific dental regimens are being incorporated into daily schedules to maintain dental hygiene. Water flossers are progressively becoming part of dental hygiene for many people. There is awareness that regular toothbrushes might not be enough for some people. Thus, water flossers are appealing to consumers.

The instant benefits provided by water flossers also make the product popular among consumers. Water flossers can be applied to spruce up the appearance of teeth at any given time. Water flossers can also help in teeth whitening. With teeth whitening and teeth appearances becoming trends among people, water flossers are also gaining in popularity.

However, there are some restraints on the water flosser market. The cost of water flossers can be a big turn-off for consumers, especially when compared to conventional dental care products. The presence of competitors like interdental brushes and dental picks also acts as detriment to the water flosser industry. Established players are resorting to practices like celebrity endorsements to get water flossers more reach.

“Dental problems are becoming prevalent among people around the world. Problems like tooth decay, bad breath, receding gums, etc., are plaguing the population. In addition, cases of diabetes are increasing, leading to dental problems. Water flossers are seen as a way to combat these problems. Therefore, water flossers are becoming prominent tools to prevent oral problems and the market is expected to expand,” says an analyst at FMI.- Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Water Flosser Market

The water flosser market is predicted to reach US$ 2,023.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. Portable & cordless water flossers are popular owing to their ease of use. In 2023, portable & cordless water flossers hold 57.5% of the market share by type.

of the market share by type. Water flossers are most commonly used in the commercial sector. Commercial end use accounts for 38.7% of the market share in 2023.

of the market share in 2023. The United States continues to be a highly lucrative market for water flossers. In 2023, the United States holds a 32.1% of the market share.

of the market share. Asia Pacific is a progressing region for the water flosser market. Japan and China contribute shares of 8.7% and 6.4% to the market respectively in 2023.

and to the market respectively in 2023. The water flosser market flourishing in Europe. Germany accounts for a share of 8.3% of the market in 2023.

Competition Analysis of the Water Flosser Market

Established players are diversifying their portfolios to get advantage over the competition. Though big companies hold a significant share of the market, companies on a smaller scale have scope too. Some of the prominent companies in the market

Top 10 Key Players in the Water Flosser Market

Waterpik,

Shenzhen Relish Technology Co.Ltd,

Aquapick,

Hydro Floss,

Candeon Technologies Co. Ltd.

Oral-B

Ginsey Home Solutions

Gurin Products LLC

ToiletTree Products Inc.

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Jetpik



Recent Developments in the Water Flosser Market

In May 2023, market giants Waterpik introduced the Cordless Slide water flosser, which makes the product easy to carry around.

In December 2022, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. collaborated with Moon Oral Beauty to launch a water flosser, which is compact and features multiple cleaning modes.

In 2022, Phillips launched a water flosser that is targeted at consumers who want ease in operating their flosser. The Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 is also quieter as compared to other water flossers.



Key Segments

By Type:

Portable & Cordless

Countertop

Attachable



By End Use:

Commercial

Residential

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

