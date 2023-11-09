Public hearing for proposed improvements in Fargo scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public hearing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Commission Chambers at Fargo City Hall, 225 4th Street N.



The hearing will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6:15 p.m. A virtual, pre-recorded, presentation and other materials are available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links.



The purpose of the public hearing is to discuss proposed improvements to Main Avenue, U.S. Highway 10, in Fargo. The project consists of reconstructing Main Avenue from 25th Street to University Drive; replacing sidewalks and curb ramps to current ADA standards; and replacing storm sewer, sanitary sewer, watermain, lighting, and traffic signals.



The hearing will provide opportunity for public input. Representatives from the NDDOT, City of Fargo, and consultant team will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.



If unable to attend the public hearing, written statements or comments must be mailed by Dec. 1, 2023, to Matt Kinsella, Apex Engineering Group, 4733 Amber Valley Pkwy S, Fargo, ND 58104; or email matt.kinsella@apexenggroup.com with “Public Hearing” in the e-mail subject heading.



The Environmental Assessment is available for public inspection at the Fargo Public Library, 101 4th St. N.; Fargo City Hall, 225 4th St. N.; the NDDOT Fargo District Office, 503 38th St. S.; the FHWA North Dakota Division Office, 4503 Coleman St., Ste. 205 in Bismarck; and at the information desk of the NDDOT Central Office, 608 E Boulevard Ave. in Bismarck.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

