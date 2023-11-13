The New Paradigm Institute Calls On House-Senate Conferees To Pass The UAP (UFO) Disclosure Act

New Paradigm Institute Daniel Sheehan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Sheehan, acclaimed American civil rights attorney and founder of the New Paradigm Institute, calls on the House-Senate Conference Committee to include the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act (UAPDA) amendment to the FY 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The Senate’s NDAA includes the UAPDA, a historic, bipartisan amendment to order the collection, review, and making available to the public all the information on UFOs – now called Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) -- in the possession of government departments, agencies, and private government contractors. The amendment will also exercise eminent domain over “technologies of unknown origin” and “biological evidence of non-human intelligence.”

“House and Senate conferees must include the UAPDA amendment in the final NDAA legislation for final passage and President Joe Biden’s signature,” said New Paradigm Institute founder Daniel Sheehan. “The UAPDA will finally shine a light on secret government investigations and findings of UAP that have been hidden from the public for over 75 years.”

The UAPDA, led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD), and co-sponsored by Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY), Todd Young (R-IN), and Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM), is an almost unique moment of bipartisan cooperation calling for government transparency for the American people.

“As Majority Leader Schumer and his colleagues said, keeping UAP a secret from the ‘public at large is simply unacceptable.’ Now is the time for the NDAA conferees to seize the opportunity, working across the aisle, to provide transparency on one of the most profound issues confronting people for decades worldwide,” Sheehan added.

The UAPDA presumes all related records held by the government would be available for disclosure. However, the legislation allows safeguards to protect vital national security interests.

“This historic legislation is balanced with commonsense protocols for responsible disclosure of UAP information in the hands of the government while protecting our national security. After decades of obfuscation, now is the time for honesty and transparency,” Sheehan concluded.

For an honest, open, and transparent government for the American people, House and Senate conferees must include the UAPDA amendment in the final NDAA legislation for final passage and President Joe Biden’s signature.

