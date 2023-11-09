CIO Leadership: The Transformational Implications of AI will Power the Discussion at the 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 16

Coming Next: the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 14

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce that its 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be taking place on November 16 at Houston Christian University.







Key topics to be explored at the summit include the transformational opportunities that artificial intelligence (AI) can have on businesses and industries.

“AI is a game-changing technology that can create new business services and fresh Go-to-Market models,” said HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller. “Still, CIOs, CISOs and business technology leaders must pay attention to the challenges and risks that need to be carefully managed and mitigated.”

World-class speakers at the 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Bhupesh Arora , VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

, VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Josh Bauman , Senior Director, FinOps and Cloud, Apptio

, Senior Director, FinOps and Cloud, Apptio Jerich Beason , CISO, Waste Management

, CISO, Waste Management Puneet Bhasin , EVP, Global Chief Information and Digital Officer, Unum

, EVP, Global Chief Information and Digital Officer, Unum Shane Coleman , VP, Sales Engineering, Cyera

, VP, Sales Engineering, Cyera George Crawford , CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group LLC

, CIO/CISO/Partner, Catapult Energy Services Group LLC Dan Durkin , Managing Director of IT, YES Prep Public Schools

, Managing Director of IT, YES Prep Public Schools Eric Ensminger , CIO, City Brewing

, CIO, City Brewing Stephanie Franklin-Thomas , SVP, CISO, ABM

, SVP, CISO, ABM Pat Furr , AVP Infrastructure & Healthcare Technologies, Texas Children’s

, AVP Infrastructure & Healthcare Technologies, Texas Children’s Darnell Jackson , President and CEO, MyKrill

, President and CEO, MyKrill Timothy Jackson , CIO, Diamond Offshore

, CIO, Diamond Offshore Al Lindseth , Principal, C150 Advisory Services LLC

, Principal, C150 Advisory Services LLC Michael McNeil , SVP & Global CISO, McKesson Corporation

, SVP & Global CISO, McKesson Corporation Julie O’Brien , CMO, Dazz

, CMO, Dazz Hellmut Ometzberger , Senior Director of IT, MRC Global

, Senior Director of IT, MRC Global Subash Chandra Pakhrin , Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering Technology, University of Houston - Downtown

, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering Technology, University of Houston - Downtown Mike Phelan , SVP, Worldwide Solutions, Nutanix

, SVP, Worldwide Solutions, Nutanix Brian Slepko , EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street

, EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street Brendan Sullivan , SVP, Intelligent Edge Solutions, Viasat

, SVP, Intelligent Edge Solutions, Viasat Teresa Tonthat , VP & Associate CIO, Texas Children’s

, VP & Associate CIO, Texas Children’s Clif Triplett , Executive Director, KEARNEY

, Executive Director, KEARNEY Sudhakar Virupakshi , SVP & CIO, Buckeye Partners

, SVP & CIO, Buckeye Partners Joy Wangdi , Cybersecurity Trust Officer, LyondellBasell

, Cybersecurity Trust Officer, LyondellBasell Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Valued Partners for the 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Glean, GTM Capital, Hitachi Vantara, Lakeside, LastPass, Meriplex, Minntek Solutions, MyKrill, Netskope, Nexthink, Nutanix, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Houston, Tata Consultancy Services, Tonkean, Upwork, Wiz, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy is also excited to be hosting its 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 14 at The Ritz-Carlton Denver.

Key topics to be explored at this event will include the visionary leadership required by CIOs and business technology executives to anticipate what’s coming next for the business.

Top-tier speakers at the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Michael Archuleta , CIO, Mt. San Rafael Hospital

, CIO, Mt. San Rafael Hospital Merav Bahat , Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz

, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz Bao-Ha Bui , Executive Client Solutions Lead, FPT Software

, Executive Client Solutions Lead, FPT Software Shane Coleman , VP, Sales Engineering, Cyera

, VP, Sales Engineering, Cyera Jamey Cummings , Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner – Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search Veena Dandapani , Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya

, Chief Client Services Officer, Pagaya Ravi Gaddam , Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, A Boeing Company

, Director, DevOps/ProdOps, Jeppesen, A Boeing Company Jeffrey Grayson , CTO, Highland Digital

, CTO, Highland Digital Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Chris Herringshaw , CTO, Janus Henderson Collection

, CTO, Janus Henderson Collection Sumit Johar , CIO, Automation Anywhere

, CIO, Automation Anywhere James Johnson , CIO, Holland & Hart

, CIO, Holland & Hart Stephen Katsirubas , VP of IT, Pursuit Collection

, VP of IT, Pursuit Collection David Mahon , Global Senior Advisor, Deloitte

, Global Senior Advisor, Deloitte Ginna Raahauge , EVP, CIO & Digital Transformation, Zayo

, EVP, CIO & Digital Transformation, Zayo Molly Rauzi , CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald

, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald Al Rosabal , Strategy & Operations, Palantir Technologies

, Strategy & Operations, Palantir Technologies Emily Scherberth , Managing Director, West, Global Tech Practice Lead, Apco Worldwide

, Managing Director, West, Global Tech Practice Lead, Apco Worldwide Matthew Schwartz , CTO, Sage Hospitality

, CTO, Sage Hospitality Yotam Segev , Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera

, Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera Chris Simmons , VP of Marketing, Savvy Security

, VP of Marketing, Savvy Security Chris Smith, VP , Business Technology, Vail Resorts

, Business Technology, Vail Resorts Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Lee Vorthman , Chief Security Officer, Oracle Corp.

, Chief Security Officer, Oracle Corp. Kapil Vyas , VP of IT and Head of IT Systems, Automation Anywhere

, VP of IT and Head of IT Systems, Automation Anywhere Bart Waress , Global Director IT and IT Security, SSR Mining Inc.

, Global Director IT and IT Security, SSR Mining Inc. Artie Wilkowsky , SVP, CISO, DISH Network

, SVP, CISO, DISH Network Steve Winterfeld , Advisory CISO, Akamai

, Advisory CISO, Akamai Alex Wood , CISO, Uplight

, CISO, Uplight Michael Wright, Deputy Chief Security Officer, Nelnet

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Valued Partners for the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aryaka, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Fortinet, FPT Corporation, GTM Capital, Hexaware, LastPass, LeanIX, Meriplex, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Rimini Street, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy Security, SentinelOne, SIM Colorado, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

