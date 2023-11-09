U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards Valiant $41M Contract to Continue Providing Facility Modernization, Operations, and Maintenance Services

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded the company a $41 million contract to provide facility modernization, operations, and maintenance services at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), North Carolina. Under the terms of this four-year contract, which was awarded as a base contract with three option years, Valiant will continue its exceptional facility modernization, operations, and maintenance services at Fort Liberty’s renowned Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC). Valiant will deliver multiple essential services, including operation, maintenance, repair, and facility management support tasks and functions for WAMC. The company will also leverage its expertise and deploy all necessary resources, including personnel, equipment, tools, vehicles, materials, supervision, subcontracts, and other items and services to ensure the smooth operation of the medical facility.



“Valiant is proud to continue delivering sustainable, measurable value to Ft. Liberty through our commitment to operational excellence, continuous improvement, and achievement of the highest safety standards,” said Peter Capwell, General Manager of Valiant’s Mission Support business unit. “Valiant delivers integrated support solutions to some of the most advanced critical facilities and infrastructure worldwide. We specialize in providing predictive, conditions-based operations and maintenance solutions, and we take pride in delivering results that empower our customers to focus exclusively on their mission.”

About Valiant

Valiant empowers our customers’ most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Critical Mission and Language Support; Advanced Logistics & Sustainment; Intelligence & Analysis Solutions; Global Contingency & Stability Operations; and Facility Modernization, Operations, and Maintenance. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:

Justin Garrison

Sr. Director of Communications, Marketing & Strategy

M: +1 864 607 5943

E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com